Robert Greene said he had no plans to enter the family business, but things worked out differently.
On Thursday, representatives of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky recognized Greene for his 60 years as a funeral director and presented him with an award commemorating the honor.
Greene said it was his grandfather who started the business — Carman Funeral Home in Flatwoods — and in time his father and uncle took over the business.
“I left here in 1953 and went into the Army, and stayed until 1958,” Greene said. “And when I came back, there were no jobs anywhere.”
Greene said it seemed every business was in the middle of strikes, and the job market was non-existent. He did, however, learn that the Ravenswood aluminum plant was hiring and decided to try for a position there.
“Sonny Davis and I swiped a truck from the funeral home and headed up to Ravenswood,” Greene said. Greene said the two went in and filled out their applications for a job, and at that point they were told that there was only a single job available. That job was an entry level position in plant security, with the promise of jumping three pay grades in about six months. But the position didn’t appeal to Greene at all, and he turned it down on the spot. Fortunately for him (and generations of local residents to come), his father had another idea when he returned home.
“My father told me that there just weren’t any jobs anywhere,” Greene said. “And he said, ‘why don’t you come into the business?’” meaning, of course, the funeral home.
“Well, I was avoiding the business,” Greene remembered. “As a kid I would run in the ambulance business we had on the side, lifting bodies. And I really didn’t want to do that again. But there wasn’t anything else, and I had a wife and daughter. So, I went ahead and applied for my apprenticeship, then in 1960 and ’61 I went down to Louisville to the School of Mortuary Science.
“I managed to get through that,” Greene said with a broad smile. “Then I came back, and here I am.”
Though Greene, like many young men, might have resisted entering the “family business,” his choice proved to be the right one for himself, his family, and all of the friends that he has served in a career that has spanned six decades.
“Helping people through their troubles has been a great satisfaction to me,” Greene said. And the needs of a grieving family don’t begin or end with the funeral itself, he said, but requires being there to support the family as you assist them with the preparations and following through with them afterwards to make sure that they are getting the care they need.
“You have to be there for them always, rain or shine,” Greene said.
Being available for the community required a full-time commitment in more ways than one.
“Sometimes you’d get an ambulance call in the middle of the night, and then when you got back you would still have a full day ahead of you,” Greene said.
“And I think it was harder on my family than it was on me,” he said, referring to his wife and three daughters. “But they stood by me through it all, and I am very proud of them for that.” Greene said he missed a lot of school activities with his daughters, for instance, but they never complained.
Greene’s daughters — Marty Ross, Heather Taylor and Stephanie Greene — said it was interesting growing up with such a well-known and respected father.
“We couldn’t get away with anything, because everyone knew our family,” Ross said with a laugh.
“We shared our daddy with the community,” Taylor added.
“And the phone rang all hours of the day and night,” Stephanie Greene added. “Because he was always taking care of the community.”
But the general consensus among the daughters was that their father, though constantly busy it seemed, was a wonderful parent and a solid role model.
Judge-Executive Robert W. Carpenter and the Greenup County Fiscal Court proclaimed Aug. 19, 2021, Robert “Bob” Greene Day in celebration of Carman Funeral Home in Flatwoods serving the public for 108 years and Greene being director for 60 years.
Messages of congratulations flooded social media as well, a testament to the impact of Greene’s decades of service to his community, and gratitude that Bob Greene decided to enter the “family business” after all and become “family” to generations of that community.