EASTPARK The Fivco Area Development District will be experiencing an injection of funds over the next two years, thanks to federal monies it is set to receive as a result of the CARES Act.
The executive board voted unanimously Monday to adopt a new budget for the 2021 fiscal year that will see a 52% increase for the district’s economic development department, 14% increase for the workforce program and a 15%t increase for the aging and disabled programs. The grand total for the new budget, according to financial specialist Lance Hanshaw, is will be $3.2 million.
The new budget will also see a 3% reduction in “indirect costs” — mainly to the travel budget, according to Hanshaw. Staff will not see any pay increase, however health care costs are set to rise 9%, he said.
Executive Director Sherry McDavid said the funds are temporary and are “earmarked for specific purposes.”
“We can’t just use them for anything,” she said. “The funds we are receiving from the CARES Act have to go towards specific uses.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is the full name of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill Congress passed back in March.
Kelly Ward, the Economic Development Director, said most of the money in economic development will be going towards developing plans for the area counties to develop resiliency plans to handle the current COVID-19 pandemic and the Fivco District’s revolving loan program.
“It's important we get that money on the street to businesses who need them,” Ward said.
As a part of developing resiliency plans for the five counties — Carter, Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Elliott — McDavid requested the board allow her to hire a disaster planning specialist for the resiliency plans. The total federal funds up for grabs is $372,000 for the district, if the plans are completed.
Justin Suttles, an official in workforce development, reported since March 17, his office has assisted 48,000 people in their unemployment claims and 1,800 in job-seeking assistance or occupational training.
The CARES funds will also go toward providing meals to the elderly or the disabled in the area, McDavid said. Luke Stapleton, co-director of the Aging Department, said during the crisis his department served 27,000 meals to area seniors and received 1,756 calls for case management and help with evictions.
