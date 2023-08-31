CATLETTSBURG Sandy’s Racing & Gaming hosted a job fair on Wednesday, reaffirming its guarantee of longstanding careers in the area isn’t an empty promise.
Job applicants waited outside at the Boyd County Convention Center parking lot hopeful to secure a spot on the opening team at the first-of-its-kind location in Boyd County.
With two separate job hiring fairs, one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Steve Patterson, vice president of communications, said the historic horse racing and off-track betting site is hoping to fill 200 vacant positions with the on-the-spot interviews.
Patterson said the fair showed real promise around the lunch hour on Wednesday, proving Sandy’s outreach was appealing to potential employees from Ohio, West Virginia and surrounding Kentucky counties.
At the end of the first session, Patterson said more than 150 people showed up, some of them receiving a job offer on the spot.
Employment opportunities cover a wide variety of avenues, including: IT technicians, security and surveillance work, food and beverage service, sports book agents, revenue auditors and gaming technicians.
“We’re really excited about the turnout,” COO John Marshall said, adding a line had already formed at the door an hour before the event opened.
Marshall said the company wasn’t looking to just fill vacant spots, emphasizing how important it is that Sandy’s Racing & Gaming is impacting lives, families and the community by bringing good paying jobs with benefits to the region.
“We have a responsibility to the community to do it well and properly,” Marshall said, adding the company offered competitive starting wages.
With eight total queues, Marshall motioned to the surrounding tables, pointing out the area where applicants would register for a pre-screening.
Team leaders at Sandy’s would then gauge a candidate’s interests and experience, assigning them to the category of employment that best fit them.
For example, Marshall said perhaps an applicant was interested in IT, but hadn’t considered gaming technology. Team members could point the person into a career they hadn’t considered, but at which they could excel.
Marshall also said Sandy’s had an “all-in” mentality with employees who aren’t run-of-the-mill candidates who are accustomed to spewing corporate verbiage and script-like conversations.
“We emphasize guest experience. We want genuine personalities with authenticity, built-in passion and the will to do it,” Marshall said.
Marshall said Sandy’s builds culture and aspires to bring the Tri-State area into one cohesive unit.
In an area divided by bridges, state lines and waterways, Marshall said his team at Sandy’s aims to remove physical and ideological boundaries, as their future employees and guests call this place home.
“We’re neighbors and friends servicing friends and neighbors,” Marshall said.
Marshall said Sandy’s all-in mentality separates the good candidates from the great ones, which ultimately separates Sandy’s from its competitors by building genuine rapport with its guests.
“We are honored to be a part of any community,” Marshall said.
According to Marshall, Sandy’s anticipates pouring back into the community that trusted them to uphold their investment.
Marshall elaborated on being on the forefront of community building and partnership, adding three non-profits are set to receive pledges upon opening.
The ground has been broken and construction is underway on the 40,000-square-feet of gaming space in the old KYOVA Sears building, which has already employed about 200 union tradesmen and women.
Marshall said the projected ribbon cutting date is expected for Fall 2023.
Another job fair will occur on Wednesday Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Those interested can visit www.sandysgaming.com/employment/.