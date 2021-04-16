ASHLAND Thirteen different Kentucky Career Center regional offices, including Ashland’s Carter Avenue site, reopened their doors on Thursday.
Unemployment issues have piled up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as many Kentuckians haven’t seen a check in quite some time.
Rep. Scott Sharp, R-100th, was bombarded with messages and phone calls, he said.
“Right after I got elected (in November), I started getting messages, like, hey, I haven’t been paid my unemployment since March or since whenever, and nobody will talk to us,” Sharp said.
Sharp said it was one of the pressing issues he wanted to see addressed once sworn into office in January.
“It was very serious,” he said.
Sharp’s proposal, which was included in Senate Bill 146, requires regional public employment offices to open when an area’s unemployment rate is above 5% for hte preceding six-month period.
Prior to Thursday, the closest unemployment office was located in Morehead, which was considered the regional Kentucky Career Center for northeastern Kentucky.
Sharp said he sat down with Rocky Adkins, Gov. Andy Beshear’s Senior Adviser, who assured Sharp the Ashland office would reopen by April 15.
According to Sharp, a retired former unemployment office worker has been brought back in, along with two people from Frankfort and another from Morehead to handle operations at the Carter Avenue location. It is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached at (606) 920-2024.
“I’ve heard a lot of positive things so far,” Sharp said of immediate feedback.
Sharp said this is just a “Band-Aid to a bigger fix.” He’d like to see a career center permanently open in Ashland.
Visit kcc.ky.gov to schedule an appointment. Anyone who enters with an appointment must wear a mask, provide a photo ID, agree to a temperature check and answer COVID-19 safety questions.
