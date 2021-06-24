RUSSELL A candlelight vigil at a fitness center in Russell honored a beloved friend and co-worker, who many say was an inspiration in their lives.
Members and employees of Anytime Fitness, at 372 Diederich Blvd., gathered inside to light candles in honor of Wes Andrews, a former employee.
Andrews, a recent graduate of Marshall University, was an ACE-certified personal trainer at the fitness center for six months, until he died earlier this month. People who knew Andrews described him as a motivated and caring person who encouraged reading, self-pride and inspired risk-taking.
“He was invested in his clients’ growth and prioritized their success every single day,” said Lauren Tussey, manager at Anytime Fitness. “Wes was kind, funny, curious, intelligent and compasionate”.
Don Andrews, father of Wes Andrews, said his son had a great sense of humor and described him as a caring person.
“He just cared about everything. Fitness meant a lot to him,” he said. “He just really cared for people.”
Don Andrews mentioned how his son would carry peanut butter crackers in his car for the homeless. When asked the reason why, Don said his son replied with “That may be the best thing that has happened to them that day.”
Casey Colquitt, a self-described bodybuilder and Wes Andrews’ best friend for more than five years, remembers him as a kind, loving, motivated and goal-driven person.
“One of the best people you could ever be around,” he said. “A very deep spiritual person, down to earth. No matter if they were a good person or bad person, he looked at everybody the same.”
Colquitt recalled numerous memories that he and Andrews shared together.
“He would call me and make sure I got my homework done,” Colquitt said. “He would call me every morning at 8:30, which was my first class and by the end of that semester, I was on the Dean’s list.”
At about 6:30 p.m., the group went through an intense, 30-minute workout followed by a candlelight memorial at 7 p.m in his honor. The vigil began with Pastor James Hampton leading the group in prayer. Multiple people spoke on how Andrews impacted their lives.
Desiré Layne, member at Anytime Fitness, described him as a compassionate person.
He was “always lifting and encouraging,” she said. “He always had a smile on his face.”
Layne reflected on how Wes made an impact in her life.
“I never would have thought I could be where I am right now,” she said. He inspired her to keep going, push for her goals, and to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Plans for a powerlifting meet in honor of Andrews are under way. It is scheduled to take place in the coming months.
“It will be an unsanctioned event. All skill levels are encouraged to attend,” Tussey said. “The lifts will be barbell back squat, straight bar, deadlift and barbell bench press. Anytime Fitness will partner with the family to host the meet.
Dates and signup information will be posted on the fitness center’s Facebook page soon.