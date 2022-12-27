ASHLAND A former owner and operator of a retirement and assisted living facility in Argillite was officially arraigned on seven counts of wire fraud last Tuesday after being accused of defrauding her elderly residents.
According to the federal indictment, Donna Sue Glass, of South Shore, exploited at least two patients between 2013 and 2018 after being placed in charge of their finances.
The document goes on to allege that Glass “depleted nearly the entirety” of a disabled woman’s savings and spent thousands belonging to a male patient with dementia on personal expenses.
Court documents indicate that Glass was added as a signor on the man’s bank account due to his inability to write checks to pay his rent at the Glass Family Care Home.
Glass is accused of making purchases via check, debit card and bank wire unbeknownst to the man, according to the indictment.
Glass is accused of spending nearly $1,500 from the man’s bank account on a variety of purchases in early 2018 including limousine services, Victoria’s Secret, Chewy.com, Sun Tan City, Pawsitive Petcare and a $100 transfer from the elderly man’s bank account into a student account attached to Glass and her child.
According to court documents, Glass targeted a second victim when she was declared an elderly woman’s court-appointed guardian.
Between February 2013 and June 2017, Glass is accused of utilizing the woman’s Railroad Retirement Board checks to cover an inflated rent “well beyond her income so that (the patient) would incur substantial debt” to Glass.
Online directories state that the log cabin-esque homestead is maintained 24/7 by caregivers, with a private suite going at $3,398 a month.
According to the indictment, the woman suffered from multiple physical and health complications “that rendered her unable to care for her own finances.”
Additional information alleged by the U.S. government states that Glass remained the woman’s financial guardian even after she left Glass’s care home, yet she failed to pay daily cost of living at the patient’s new residence.
On or about Jan. 2, 2018, Glass allegedly wire transferred more than $1,000 from a Railroad Retirement board into a First & Peoples Bank account belonging to The Glass Family Care Home.
A motion for an arrest warrant for Glass was entered on Dec. 15 and according to court documents, was executed on Dec. 20.
Two days before being picked up by the feds, a social media account associated with Glass posted a status update.
The poster, assumingly Glass, said this:
“I am offended that my family and my teachers didn’t explain to me that I didn’t have to work to make a living. That once I went to work that would keep me from getting all these freebies. ... We have to borrow money and sacrifice to open a small business but for others entering our country they receive grants and funding. I am just so offended that my mom and dad would have beat my ??? if I hadn’t worked.”
“Wake up people no one rides for free,” the post concluded.
Once in federal custody, Glass was arraigned on all seven counts of wire fraud at the United States District Court in Ashland.
During the arraignment hearing, the United States stated they weren’t currently pursing detention and Glass was released on strict conditions.
According to Glass’s conditions of release, she is not to travel outside of the court’s jurisdiction or own any firearms, Glass must avoid contact with victims, refrain from opening any new lines of credit and must notify the court of any spending totaling more than $500.
Glass is represented by Michael “Frenchie” Curtis and is on the Jan. 23 docket for her first pretrial conference.
A jury trial has already been penciled in to occur on Feb. 13.
If convicted, Glass faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution.