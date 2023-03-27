ASHLAND A woman was life-flighted to Huntington Monday after police say she accidentally ran herself over with her car.
According to Chief Todd Kelley, a woman in the area of Montgomery Avenue was getting into her car when she somehow popped it out of gear.
The car began to roll and the woman wasn't entirely inside — Kelley said she got caught under the car and was run over.
"This wasn't like somebody hit her with a car and sped off," he said. "She just popped it out of gear somehow."
The incident happened around 2 p.m., Kelley said.