GRAYSON Local emergency personnel responded to an accident on Ky. Rt. 1 near the Grayson city limits on Wednesday.
The car left the roadway and traveled down a steep embankment, entering one of the two roadside ponds in that area.
Grayson Fire Department Captain Mike Harper said Carter County Ambulance Service transported the driver of the vehicle, a woman, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Kentucky State Police was on the scene, but KSP did not comment as to any possible driver impairment at the time of the accident or imply that there would be any further investigation required.
Traffic flow was interrupted temporarily as responders removed the vehicle from the pond and loaded it on a rollback, but there was no damage to the roadway itself and traffic in both directions resumed quickly.