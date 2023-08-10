RUSSELL A car plowed into the front of Ashland Beverage Centre on Diederich Boulevard in Russell on Thursday afternoon.
No one was injured, according to local police and ABC employees.
According to an ABC employee, the driver of the parked car accidentally put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse when attempting to exit the parking lot.
The wreck caused significant damage to a portion of the exterior and interior of the store.
Russell and Flatwoods Police as well as Russell Fire responded to the scene.