CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man found Aug. 6 nodding out on heroin took Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies on a car chase that ended in Carter County, according to court records.
Ultimately, the suspect found himself in the Boyd County Detention Center facing a 10-count indictment.
At 8:54 a.m. Aug. 6, deputies were called to the Racer Mart on Ky. 180 for reports of man slumped over the wheel of his car at gas pump, records show. A deputy tapped on the window, the opened the passenger door, according to a criminal citation.
The suspect — 32-year-old Derrick Lucas — jerked awake, revealing a loaded syringe laying on his lap, deputies said.
With a case of the dope sweats, Lucas told deputies he had shot a point (tenth of a gram) of heroin, records show. He also admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license, either, according to the citation.
The deputy took the rig and put it on the roof of his Lucas’ car, records show.
That’s when the deputy noticed a black metal container between the suspect’s legs. Inside were pills, marijuana, a bag with white residue in it and a broken spoon, records show. The deputy put that container on the roof of the car, too.
By this time, another deputy had arrived along with Boyd EMS and the Cannonsburg Fire Department, records show.
As deputies spoke to Lucas, he took off in his car, endangering the emergency responders in his immediate vicinity, records show.
He then blew the stop sign near the McDonald’s and turned onto Ky. 180, records show. Deputies gave chase, eventually ending up on Twin Lick Road in Carter County, the citation states.
Lucas bailed from his car and took off running, deputies said. After a brief sprint, deputies caught up with him, the citation shows.
It wasn’t over yet.
Laying belly-first on the ground, Lucas refused to give officers his right hand for the cuffs, records show.
The struggle ended after a deputy drove his knee into Lucas’ side three times, according to court records.
He was then taken to King’s Daughter Medical Center for medical clearance and a blood test, deputies said.
Lucas was indicted this week on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), first-degree evasion, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree evasion and resisting arrest.
Lucas is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
At the time of his arrest, Lucas was already on a $5,000 bond in connection with a June indictment charging him with theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
