ASHLAND An Ironton man high-tailing it from Ohio authorities nearly slammed his ’99 Jeep Grand Cherokee into an Ashland Police cruiser Jan. 4, according to court records.
Police said Tommy Lee Rockwell, 37, had peeled off from a Lawrence County deputy in the early-morning hours of Jan. 4. After crossing over into Ashland, Rockwell blew through the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lexington Avenue, nearly rear-ending a patrol officer, court records show.
The officer hit the lights and gave chase as Rockwell pushed the 21-year-old SUV down 13th Street at a high rate of speed, a criminal citation states.
Police clocked him going around 60 mph in the area of 13th and Ramey, records show.
In the 2000 block of 13th Street, police said Rockwell brake-checked the officer, in an effort to get him to wreck, according to court records.
At 13th and Blackburn, records show Rockwell stopped and was taken into custody. Upon searching his vehicle, the citation states the officer turned up a bit of meth.
Rockwell was charged in Boyd County District Court with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evasion, first-degree possession of meth (first offense), reckless driving and running a red light.
Online jail records show Rockwell is held at the county pokey on $5,000 bond.
