The Jesse Stuart Foundation’s Senior Editor and CEO has now joined Mr. Stuart in achieving an elite honor.
Dr. James M. Gifford received the Milner Award, which the Kentucky Arts Council considers the most prestigious of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts.
“This award marks this day as one of the best days of my life,” Gifford said. “It is the capstone of my career as an educator, author and publisher. For me, education is a tool for service, and I am proud that I have been able to escape the poverty of my childhood and use my education to serve the people of Kentucky and Appalachia. I accept this award on behalf of our authors, board members, contributors and readers.”
Established in 1977, the award is named after B. Hudson Milner, a Louisville utility executive and civic leader whose contributions to the arts in Kentucky are still relevant. The accomplishment goes to Kentucky residents or organizations who have exhibited outstanding philanthropy or made other contributions to the arts. Jesse Stuart, Wendell Berry, Gov. Julian Carroll and Harriet Simpson-Arnow are among past recipients.
Keith Kappes, a retired Morehead State University vice president in which capacity he served as Gifford’s boss, said Gifford is “so deserving of that award. ... Jim is a scholar, he’s a historian, he’s an artist,” Kappes said. “ ... He’s dedicated his whole life to the pursuit of literacy, the recognition of this part of the world and preserving Appalachian culture.
“I have nothing but the highest regard for Jim,” he added.
Gifford earned a doctorate at the University of Georgia. He worked at the Appalachian Development Center at MSU. While still an MSU faculty member, he ultimately followed his passion, and joined JSF in 1985. He has promoted history, literature and the culture of Appalachia.
Kappes said perhaps the most impressive aspect of Gifford’s devotion to his work is that it’s been voluntary for more than a decade.
“When it came time for Jim to retire through the teachers retirement system, Jim opted to stay on (at JSF), take his retirement and literally run the foundation for free,” Kappes said. “That’s what he’s been doing fo 10 to 12 years or so. Talk about a commitment.”
According to a press release, Gifford has made more than 500 public presentations, published more than 50 magazine and journal articles — along with hundreds of newspaper articles — and has won professional awards as a teacher, author, editor and publisher.
Kappes credited Gifford for rescuing the Jesse Stuart Foundation, which has had a few different locations but is now at 4440 13th Street in Ashland. Gifford has saved or boosted the careers of several Appalachian authors, too, Kappes said.
“His contacts in the publishing world have been amazing,” Kappes said.
Wayne Onkst, the chairman of the JSF Board, said he’s known Gifford for about a dozen years. He was ecstatic upon hearing about Gifford collecting the prestigious award.
“I think it’s so well-deserved,” Onkst said. “Our mission is to keep those works alive, and Jim is the heart and soul of that work.”
Gifford is constantly trying to get reading materials in Kentuckians’ hands.
“Arts engage hearts,” Gifford said. “Much of the information provided to the public comes at an intellectual level, but the arts allow us to reach people at a more personal and more human level. As a historian, I know from first-hand experience that poetry, music, visual arts, crafts, dramas, and videos provide lessons that are every bit as important as the lessons we learn from books and lectures. People learn by doing rather than observing. The arts allow us to engage the general public at a more active and involved level.”
Onkst, a retired State Librarian and Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, said a good way to support Gifford and his efforts is to contribute to the Jesse Stuart Foundation.
“We will make sure that money goes to good use,” Onkst said.
Those interested may contact JSF at (606) 326-1667 or jsf@jsfbooks.com. One may also visit jsfbooks.com.
