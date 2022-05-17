Turnout was reported higher than expected by various local precincts, though voters in Boyd County didn’t seem particularly jazzed about a single race or issue.
Poll workers at Fairview Baptist, the Boyd County Community Center and the Midland Branch of the Boyd County Public Library reported higher than expected turnout during mid-day on the primary election.
In fact, the U.S. 60 branch was still bustling at 1 p.m., with various folks filtering in and out to cast their ballots.
Between the community center and the library, by mid-day, voters had cast more than 700 ballots at just those two locations alone.
However, Burnaugh wasn’t faring as well, according to poll worker Gidgit Cordial. A longtime volunteer at the station, she said it was the slowest election day she’s ever seen.
“There’s not a lot of races on the Democrat ticket this year, and the fact that you can vote at any location means a lot of people who live down here but work in Ashland are going to the polls up there,” Cordial said.
Voters with whom The Daily Independent spoke didn’t seem too enthused about a single race or issue.
As she was leaving the Boyd County Community Center, Leslie Hensley said it was just her duty to vote.
“I’ve been voting since I was 19 and I’m in my 40s now,” she said. “I never miss an election.”
Terry Sublett said on his way to cast his ballot that “if you don’t use it, you lose it.”
“It’s a duty and an honor to vote,” he said.
Jackie Hall, on her way to vote in Westwood, shared much the same sentiment.
“I’ve voted ever since I was 18 years old,” she said. “This year, there’s not particular issue or anything that has me worried. I just think it’s my obligation to vote.”
That’s not to say some people weren’t galvanized by a race — one couple walking out of the Fairview station said they turned out to select Jamie Reihs to head up the GOP ticket on the sheriff’s race.
The Greenup County and Carter County polls saw several voters weigh in on important races such as jailer. In Carter, judge-executive was another biggie.
Rebecca McCormick, of Grayson, said the race for jailer, which features a fairly crowded field — including incumbent RW Boggs — was the most important for her on Tuesday.
“I work for the police department, so that makes it an important race for me,” McCormick said.
She said she has always voted since turning 18.
“It’s our duty,” she said. “You can’t complain if you don’t go out and vote.”
Carl McCoy, of Grayson, and Halona Davis, of Rush, would like to see the format go back to pre-COVID days.
McCoy used to vote in Gregoryville. He said he went there first, and was greeted by silence. Then he went to the courthouse, but that was for early voting only.
McCoy finally arrived at East Carter Middle School and asked a person standing outside, “Can I vote here?”
“COVID is supposedly over, so it should’ve come back to a regular precinct,” he said with frustration.
Davis said her typical voting spot is Star Elementary.
She said no particular race grabbed her attention over others, but she wanted to see more television advertisements to help her get to know the candidates.
“There were more signs out, but you didn’t even know who they were,” she said.
Roger Kitchen said the turnout at Prichard Elementary — one of four polling stations in Carter County, along with East Middle, Olive Hill Elementary and West Carter Middle — offered a pretty steady flow of voters.
Kitchen, whose father, Joe Kitchen, served as Carter County Judge-Executive from 1982-98, volunteered as a poll worker for the first time. He retired from Grayson Rural Electric last summer.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said around 4:30 Tuesday. “I’m a local, it’s a small town, so I’ve seen a bunch of people I haven’t seen in a while.”