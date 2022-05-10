CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court unanimously passed Tuesday the second-reading of a tax increment financing district for a proposed retail development in Cannonsburg.
The project, which some local residents have contended could cause more flooding issues along the East Fork, could have 340,000 square feet of retail space, about 40,000 square feet of restaurant space, 36,000 square feet of office space and a 100-room hotel, all sitting atop of 116 acres. A tax increment financing district (TIF) is essentially a rebate for developers, where a once a certain threshold is met in taxes, they will get 80% above and beyond that threshold.
The TIF for the former KYOVA Mall was tabled until June in order to work out a few minor technical issues, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney. That was a $10 million TIF set for a 30-year period.
After two public hearings about the potential flooding issues that could arise with a retail space on the field between Boyd County High School and I-64 — land Larry Addington once owned — the Boyd County Fiscal Court voted to finalize a $7 million TIF district for the project. However, in light of the public concern, the court had additional language added to the TIF arrangement to make sure flooding would be addressed in any potential development.
Attorney Jim Parsons, who has made a career out of drafting TIF districts throughout the commonwealth, said part of the duties of the developer would include having a storm water management study done on the property by an engineer. Once the study is completed and a plan is formulated on how to handle the flood waters, it would then be reviewed by an engineer chosen by the county. Each plan would take into account 10-, 25- and 100-year floods, Parsons said.
"It's a two-step process," Parsons said.
All costs for the engineering work would be paid by the developer, Parsons noted.
Commissioner Keith Watts said, "That's exactly what we're looking for."
In addition to the flooding language added into the TIF, the county will also have a "listening session" on Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at the Roads Department located in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park. According to Chaney, the goal of the session is to discuss flooding in Boyd County and get a handle on problem spots.
"We know we have a problem here that needs addressed," Chaney said. "Over the last few years, it's become more and more evident."
Between 1996 and 2021, 35 floods were reported in Boyd County, according to the storm database maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Another 37 flash floods were also reported — while the two are classified differently, a review of the summaries show that there's some overlap between the two types of events.
In total, the county saw roughly $10 million in flood damage over those years, per the database.
