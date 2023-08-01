CANNONSBURG Students at Cannonsburg Elementary are in for some positive changes in the coming years, including a new face in administration.
Christy Reliford, a 15-year veteran in education, will head the school's construction project as principal — beyond the literal sense.
Reliford said as Cannonsburg Elementary's building undergoes a hefty renovation, students will share the Boyd County Early Childhood Academy building at the start of the 2023 school year, but are expected to transfer to the current elementary building this time next year.
Fittingly enough, Cannonsburg Elementary's theme this coming school year is "Under Construction," Reliford said.
With a unique perspective, Reliford said she gets the opportunity to inherit not only a new position with new students and faculty, but she also gets to experience a new home once construction is complete.
"We're starting with building a solid foundation, literally," Reliford said. "But we also get to start from the ground up with the kids. ... We are going from a diamond-in-the-rough type of place we're in, to eventually, a totally complete and new building."
According to Reliford, some of the renovations will include a state-of-the-art media center, cosmetically enhanced classrooms with new furniture and the rehaul of HVAC systems.
In addition to appeasing aesthetics, Reliford said she hopes to implement new strategies to aid students with shortcomings and struggles that stem from the pandemic.
Reliford explained her "Four C's" strategy, planning to lead her school with communication, consistency, collaboration and compassion.
"I want to focus on a growth mindset and being aware to our students after COVID," Reliford said, emphasizing the importance of tending to student's social and emotional needs.
Reliford comes experienced, after spending a chunk of her time educating in Ashland, she worked in special education at Raceland-Worthington before she ultimately landed in Boyd County, serving as a middle school Language Arts teacher, and now principal.
"I'm glad to be back in the elementary realm. I was in middle school for a while," Reliford said. "Cannonsburg has a lot of great people that are very caring, helpful and involved in the community and I love that."
