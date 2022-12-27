CANNONSBURG When Bob Johnson joined with the newly formed Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, he didn’t realize he’d still be there 50 years later.
“I’ve always liked to help people,” Johnson said. “Usually you’ll know within the first year if it’s something you want to do.”
On Tuesday, the Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, along with other area firemen, got together to celebrate Capt. Johnson’s half-century of the service.
Johnson joined in his early 20s shortly after his father and some other local residents formed the department. He said helping people and the variety of the work has kept him on board ever since.
“There’s a a lot of difficult challenges you have to solve, so it’s never the same thing every day,” Johnson said.
The optimal word in volunteer fire department is volunteer — many who choose to serve come from all walks of life. However, fire service ran deep for Johnson — his day job before he retired was working as a fireman at Ashland Oil/Marathon.
Chief Richard Cyrus said the time Johnson put into the service saw many changes.
“When the department first started, the department was probably running about 80 calls a year,” he said. “Now, it’s 500 calls a year. We do everything from car wrecks to alarms to structure fires to medical.”
The nature of the department itself also changed, Cyrus said. While the department was entirely volunteer, it is now a mix of paid and volunteer, Cyrus said.
Part of the reason for the move — and for Johnson’s length of service — is the shortage of new blood filling the ranks.
“One of the problems is getting young people to volunteer,” Johnson said. “Right now, we have mutual aid agreements with four or five other stations to make sure we have coverage.”
While Johnson does a lot of administrative work for the department now, Cyrus said the seasoned fireman still runs calls.
“It’s truly remarkable for someone with this length of service to still be getting out there like that,” Cyrus said. “He holds certifications too for firefighting and medical treatment.”
When asked if there was one single event that stood out from his 50 years with the department, it didn’t take Johnson long to respond.
“The ice storm of 2021,” he said. “I’ll never forget that. We were working out there three or four days straight.”
In honor of his service, the department presented Johnson a plaque.