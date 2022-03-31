RUSSELL A familiar face will sit in the principal’s chair at Russell High School. David Caniff, the current assistant principal will take the reins this summer.
Current principal Anna Chaffin will retire after more than three decades in the education system.
“She has impacted thousands of students who have walked the halls at Russell High School,” said Sean Horne, Superintendent of Russell Independent Schools. “She did a fantastic job in the classroom, counseling office, assistant principal, high school principal and head basketball coach. She is a role model and relationship builder and will be missed by her school and district. I appreciate her years of service and all her accomplishments as an educator.”
Chaffin said she doesn’t know what retirement will look like just yet, but is ready to spend time with family.
“The thing about this job, it has been one of the sweetest graces of the Lord, that I have been able to be in a position to serve the students, the parents, in the community that raised me,” said Chaffin. “I’m a graduate of Russell High School. And so for me to be able to pour back into the school system that gave me the opportunity that I was afforded because I was a student in Russell Independent Schools is just the most humbling thing to me.”
Chaffin retires after 32 years in education, 30 of which have been in her home district of Russell.
“Everything that I was able to accomplish is a direct result of my experience as a student in this district,” said Chaffin. “When I had the opportunity to return and to get back, I certainly wanted to do that.”
Chaffin gave credit to Caniff for his role in her success as well.
“I would not have had a single success in this job if he had not been doing what he did. And I know that sounds cliche, but he knew his role,” said Chaffin. “If we ever disagreed about anything, which I can't think of a time we did, we would talk it out. And I knew he was going to support the decision because it was one that we made together. And what strengths he had, were my weaknesses. What strengths I had, may have been something he had the opportunity to learn.”
The two worked alongside each other for eight years as principal and assistant principal.
“We just worked really well together,” said Chaffin. “I think that was displayed on a daily basis, in the management of the building and the way we interacted with community, with parents, with teachers. We just, you know, from day one, we just clicked.”
Caniff was at Russell Middle School prior to moving into the high school administration.
“He has served as a special education teacher, assistant principal, and now principal,” said Horne. “He is an up-and-coming school administrator that has all the traits that you look for in a principal. He is a listener, student advocate, communicator and supporter of Russell schools. I look forward to working with him as we move into a new chapter at Russell High School. We are lucky to have Mr. Caniff in our system.”
Caniff is tasked with bringing the high school back to “normal,” he said, as student are expecting to return in the fall to a school year hopefully undisturbed by the pandemic.
“A lot of them have missed a lot of formative years there in middle school, and we're just trying to get them back into the school routine,” said Caniff.
He said he brings consistency to the role. Chaffin agreed. He is a familiar face and voice with students.
“He's a natural leader, and he has a calm demeanor about him. He has a wonderful sense of humor and he has the ability to relate to high school students,” said Chaffin of Caniff. “They have been in a state of just turmoil because of the pandemic and he is going to be able to provide a calm ... even consistency that they need. He has a grasp, he had a great understanding of the relationship between students, parents, community. He just gets it and I could not be more proud of him and the way he has led our school and his role as an assistant principal … he’s the natural person to take us to the next level.”
Caniff said the role is about continuation and growth to him. He wants to continue to build on Chaffin’s success. He is looking to “continue to raise the bar and push,” Caniff said. “I don’t want to be complacent.”
He emphasized the priority before pushing forward is getting back to normalcy. He believes he is the one to do that and his prior experience lends him to the job. He wants “students to succeed,” said Caniff.
“I bring some consistency just to kids who have not had a normal school year in two years,” said Caniff. “I think my background in special needs helps and helps me relate to kids and ... kind of reach out to the diverse population. And I think I'm a people person, I think I can build relationships with students and staff and I think that helps curb a lot of issues or behavior.”
Caniff will begin his role as RHS principal July 1.
