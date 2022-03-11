MOREHEAD The community shined a light of support for Ukraine on Wednesday night with a candlelight vigil.
The vigil drew a small crowd at the fountain park in Morehead where the organizers spoke out in solidarity for the people of Ukraine and music was played by Moonlight Mile. Some supporters held signs asking for peace in Ukraine and held Ukrainian flags.
“I personally feel that we who have the luxury of living somewhere where there is free speech, and we can exercise our freedom of expression without any danger or risk to ourself, that we have an obligation to speak up when there’s injustice in the world,” said Dr. Nancy Henly, one of the organizers of the vigil.
Henly, a pediatrician, mentioned the destruction of a Ukrainian maternity hospital and said that all war is a danger to children.
“We all care a lot about children, and the fact is that all war, every war, is against children. And this one is particularly so because the war is directed at the population of Ukraine,” she said. “Not at the government, not at the military, but there is direct aggression against the population.”
Another organizer, Angela Roe, spoke on the importance of speaking out for Ukrainians and misinformation on why candlelight vigils and protests are conducted.
“Some of the stuff I have seen on social media is that the people who are protesting, the people who are holding vigils, the people who are having their voices heard are only saying this because we’re being told to be mad at Russia but really this has nothing to do with Russia,” said Roe. “It has to do with human beings being murdered and slaughtered in their homes, their homes being demolished, children being killed, mothers being killed.”
Henly also spoke on the subject of the effectiveness of vigils, stating that it is important for members of communities around the world to speak out on injustice and raise their voice for people who are unable, so members of the government can hear and act on the issues.
“Will it do any good for us here in small town eastern Kentucky to be standing together on a cold night saying that we support Ukraine? I don’t really know, but as Elie Wiesel said, we may not ever be able to fully prevent injustice, but we must never fail to speak up against it,” said Henly.