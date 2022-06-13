MOREHEAD St. Claire HealthCare’s Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day June 5 with an ice cream social.
Survivors and their families and friends gathered to celebrate survivorship with live music and sweet treats.
Guest speakers for the event included Donald H. Lloyd II, SCH President/CEO; Mayor Laura White-Brown; Allen Lim, MD, Oncologist/Hematologist; and Ravneet Thind, MD, Oncologist/Hematologist. Each survivor in attendance received a free survivors’ day T-shirt and was entered to win a variety of door prizes.
“Resilience, courage, grace, and strength are some of the words that come to mind when I think of our patients,” Dr. Ravneet Thind, oncologist/hematologist, said. “I am honored, proud, and glad to be part of this team, this community, this fight, and this journey towards the sun with all of you.”
This year marks the 35th annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day, which provides an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer to be able to connect with one another, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way.
To learn more about SCH’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, visit www.st-claire.org/services/cancer-care/ or call (606) 780-5559.