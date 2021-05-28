HUNTINGTON Jarrod Greer and his wife, Jaime, have built an annual comic convention in Lexington that consistently draws patrons, celebrities and pop culture creators from around the world.
Last year, the Greers planned to begin the same annual experience closer to home with the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention, but COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation.
Even their flagship convention, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention, had to be canceled.
This year, the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention has the green light and will be presented June 5 and 6 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
“We promised a convention, and we are going to deliver on that promise,” Jarrod Greer said.
A veteran of such conventions, Greer said he believes the dynamic of the “meet and greet” with celebrities and pop culture creators is something people have sorely missed.
At a recent signing at The Inner Geek stores in Ashland and Huntington for Jason David Frank, a professional mixed martial artist most notable for his career as Tommy Oliver from the Power Rangers franchise, Greer said fans came from as far away as Ann Arbor, Michigan, to meet their favorite celebrity. The event, still in the shadow of the pandemic, was a learning experience for Greer, he said. “You learn real quick the mechanics of keeping people separated for social distancing while still interacting with the person they have come to see,” he said. “One thing that worked in our favor is that our crew knows how to wear masks.”
While working under changing restrictions and guidelines, Greer has managed to put together not only an extensive list of celebrities and creators but has also secured an impressive list for another aspect which is a proven draw for conventions — independent vendors. Greer said all the vendors he has spoken to are more than ready to go and have made whatever adjustments necessary for them to do business and still follow local and CDC guidelines.
This year, Greer said he will try something new with outdoor vendors.
“They have this wonderful new outdoor space at the Mountain Health Arena,” Greer said. “And we are going to take full advantage of that, so that people can browse through whatever collectible they want to look at in the open air.”
There will be indoor vendors as well, Greer said, but he believes the outdoor space will be popular with a large percentage of his patrons.
“We are very excited for the convention this year, and I think it’s a great way to start back,” Mountain Health Arena Executive Director Cindy Collins said, who said she believes the convention will be a huge hit and become an annual addition to entertainment and commerce for the region.
“The great thing about the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention is that everyone is going to be excited to wear a mask,” Collins said, echoing Greer’s observation. Collins also said with the separated booths, social distance is easily enhanced.
“Jarrod is going to make use of our new plaza,” Collins said. “That will help him to expand his area, and we will be shutting down Seventh Street and the area where we typically load in the bands, so that will also increase the experience.”
The roster for the convention can be found at the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention website and includes a broad range of celebrities and creators guaranteed to provide interest to patrons of all ages.
Fans of “Masters of The Universe” will be happy to see that Brazen Monkey will be bringing their life-sized Battle Cat and Panthro to the convention for photo ops. The Supernatural Impala will be inside the arena and the Jurassic Park Jeep and Amazing Spider-Van will be in the 7th Street Outdoor Area. Other photo ops will be available.
Actress Kate Flannery, know for her character Meredith on “The Office,” will be available both days. Actor Marc Singer from such popular shows as “V” and Highlander, and the “Beastmaster” movies will be available to meet and great. Voice Actor Jim Cummings, known for Winnie the Pooh, Darkwing Duck, and Tigger (as well as a host of other characters in cartoons and video games) will be in attendance both days. Dicky Beer (Star Wars Boba Fett) will be at the convention both days as well.
Voice actor Ricco Fajardo from “My Hero Academia” will be meeting fans and signing autographs. Frank Fosco, comic artist known for (among other things) his 23-issue run on the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic will be signing autographs. Another TMNT alum Judith Hoag (April O’Neil in the movies), who is also known for playing Gwen Cromwell Piper in the Disney Channel “Halloweentown” television films series will be there both days. Stuntman and creature performer Dmitriy Karas of “The Mandalorian” series will be in attendance both days.
The list also include WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Actor John Wesley Shipp (The Flash), Star Wars toy designers Jim Swearingen, and actor John Morton, who portrayed Dak in the “Star Wars” films.
(606) 326-2600 |
The Huntington Comic and Toy Convention will be June 5 and 6 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. For more information and a complete list of guests, visit huntingtoncomiccon.com or visit the Facebook page for the event.