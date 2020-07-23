ASHLAND Banks in the region continue to cope with the fallout from COVID-19.
Lori Cooksey, City National Bank vice president region manager, oversees 12 officers in eastern Kentucky.
She said banks had no choice but to stay open.
“People have to be able to get to their money,” she said, noting the bank was concerned for its employees and customers’ safety, so business as usual wasn’t an option, either.
City National closed its lobbies and took other measures to keep all concerned safe.
“We’re doing a lot of stuff in the drive-through that is normally done in the lobby,” Cooksey said. “We will allow people to call and make an appointment. Everyone wears masks, there’s Plexiglass on the teller lines and desks, so we can allow people in to do things inside they don’t want to do in the drive-through.”
Employee schedules has been modified to allow for social distancing, but employees have returned to work 40 hours a week.
“It’s been so busy we couldn’t cover the services,” she said, noting commercial and operation employees remain working from home to keep the number of people in the buildings low.
“They’re doing very well working from home,” she said. “It’s working for customers, too.”
The bank also offers a mobile app.
“It’s very user-friendly and customers love it, so we’re seeing a lot of people banking digitally,” she said. “Customers seem to like the ATM machine at KDMC branch that allows you to talk to a human.” She said many branches in West Virginia offer those ATMs and it’s likely Louisa and Greenup will get one.
The pandemic has caused the bank to improvise to offer better service.
“If the drive-through is lined up, masked tellers will come out and wait on people in line or will let some of them come in,” she said.
Community Trust Bank, with five branches in Ashland, opened its lobbies on June 8.
Andrew Jones, northeast region president for the bank corporation, said the bank has Plexiglass panels, social distancing rules and hand sanitizer in place, plus face masks are required and single-use pens are provided.
“We’re scheduling customers more instead of just randomly walking into the lobby,” Jones said. “We have a designated area that we do our loan closings — our paperwork — that is more isolated and protected.”
He said the bank is encouraging customers to use the drive-through and ATM, as well as online offerings.
One of the challenges banks have faced is a coin shortage.
Cooksey said her bank has encouraged customers and non-customers to bring in their coins, rolled or not, to receive a 1% incentive.
Jones said Community Trust’s efforts to encourage customers to bring in coins has been fruitful.
“It’s not been much of a problem and a lot of business don’t require the coin as much as they used to,” he said, noting the bank has encouraged alternate payment methods to avoid use of coins.
Cooksey and Jones said the coin shortage was mostly because of businesses that make use of coins more than most, like coin-operated laundry facilities and car washes, were closed during the pandemic, which caused coins to not be in circulation as normal.
Both bankers agree it’s unlikely handling money could pass the COVID-19 virus to others and both are looking forward to business as usual.
“We’ll continue to see how things go,” Cooksey said. “Maybe in another 30 days or so, we will make some more changes.”
Meanwhile, Cooksey said bank employees have been checking on elderly customers they haven’t seen for a while; the bank has done business with local restaurants to feed employees at work and has continued to support local nonprofits.
“The community is only as strong as the team of businesses that come together to help,” she said. “There are elements of society that don’t have the means we do, and it’s our social responsibility to help.”
Jones said he’s looking to the future and to help the community.
“We’re hopeful all the small businesses get back to some normalcy soon, and we’re here to help,” he said.
(606) 326-2661 |