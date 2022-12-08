CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County grand jury issued a handful of indictments this week.
Among those included in this round of indictments were two men accused of burglarizing some campers on Nov. 27.
Eithan P. Taylor, 20, and Tony L. Puckett, 28, of both of Ashland, were indicted on charges of theft in excess of $10,000 in value, in first-degree criminal mischief, first-offense trafficking in 8 ounces of 5 pounds and simple possession of methamphetamine.
A co-defendant in the case, 21-year-old Savannah Crager, of South Point, was not issued an indictment this week.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury this week:
• Tanner K. Lykins, 35, of Maysville, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of simple possession of meth.
• James P. Duncan, 58, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value.
