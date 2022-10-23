Camp Landing Entertainment District announced it has a slew of Halloween-themed activities happening leading up to the Oct. 31 holiday.
On Thursday, Camp Landing will host a Safe Trick or Treat event from 6-8 p.m. More than 30 businesses, including six Malibu Jack’s attractions, will hand out candy and goodies. The line will begin at the food court area. The event is free.
On Friday, Malibu Jack’s will conduct a Halloween Bash. During the event, patrons can purchase an all-you-can-ride pass for $24.99. If you purchase before 4 p.m., you can get the early bird special for $19.
The Cinema at Camp Landing’s Friday Night Frights Horror Movie Series will conclude with “Prey for the Devil” at 10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are on sale at cinemacamplanding.com.
The Splittin’ Hares Axe Throwing Night of Fright is set for Saturday at 9 p.m. in the food court. The 18-year-old-and-over event features unlimited axe throwing, dancing and drinks.
Malibu Jack’s bowling, Chunk Bakery, The Watering Hole and Jack’s Pizza will stay open late for partygoers. Tickets are $30 at the door or $25 in advance on the axe-throwing business’s Facebook page.
On Monday, Oct. 31 — Halloween — the cinema will show the original “Halloween” on the big screen. Visit the website for tickets.