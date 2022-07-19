SUMMIT A new business at Camp Landing in Boyd County celebrated its grand opening this weekend, bringing people from all around the Tri-State.
The new bakery, Chünk., is the latest business offering from Todd and Amanda Schreier of Russell. Todd Schreier said he couldn’t be more pleased with the bakery’s launch. “It exceeded all expectations,” he said. “The best compliment anyone has ever given us is a referral, and we had people coming back again and again, and bringing their friends and family.”
Schreier said the new business is growing quickly, and they have already needed to hire new people to keep up with customer demand.
“We love to see this happen,” Schreier said. “We will keep hiring as many people as we need to because it is all about supporting the community, and we are just happy to be here.”
The bakery also added savory treats to the menu, including mini calzones, Bosco sticks and cheesy garlic knots.
“Austin Bond is now the director of food and beverages for Schreier Group, and he is the one who makes the magic happen with everything to do with ordering, compliance, etc. and Jennifer Porter, formerly of Jen’s Keto Kitchen, has joined us and is helping elevate our brand with keto friendly and gluten friendly options. We have a case filled with those options right now,” he said.
“Our staff is really working well together, and I am excited about future growth for the Schreier Group and for Camp Landing.” Schreier said part of that growth will be to expand the menu to serve what the public wants, and to add a delivery option in the very near future.
The bakery is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday noon to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Customers can show up in person, message the bakery on Facebook or call ahead with their orders at (606) 369-5658.