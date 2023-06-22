GRAYSON An 18-year-old camp counselor has been jailed and accused of sexually abusing a juvenile camper on Wednesday.
Kentucky State Police made contact with Mason C. Rodgers, of Willard, following a sexual assault complaint out of Camp Webb.
According to court documents, a juvenile female reported Rodgers, a counselor, touched her inappropriately during a night-time movie showing.
During his arrest, Kentucky State Police said Rodgers announced he would “regret this for the rest of his life,” but he offered no explanation as to why he did it.
Rodgers was released on a $5,000 surety bond.
Rodgers is scheduled for arraignment in Carter County District Court next Wednesday.
If convicted on the sole count of first-degree sexual abuse, Rodgers faces up to five years in prison.