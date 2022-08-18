Travel is a rewarding part of the job for Dick Gotschall.
The Massillon, Ohio, photographer will share some of his latest experiences about traveling to Qatar, Rwanda and Uganda when he speaks to the Tri-State Camera Club on Sept. 13.
Gotschall, who has visited all seven continents with his daughter and has been to 43 countries, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in photography from Ohio University and has spent his life making pictures.
“I don’t take the ‘I was there’ pictures,’” Gotschall, 71, said. “My idea of photography is something that would make a nice canvas print that would hang over a fireplace.”
His trip to Africa in September 2018 was a bit spur of the moment. When his daughter’s friends let her know they had two extra permits to a park in Uganda where they could do a “gorilla trek,” they had to make the decision to go within one hour; the park issues only eight permits a day.
They found a relatively inexpensive flight that took them to Doha, the capital of Qatar, where they enjoyed a three-hour tour of the city. The next leg of the trip took them to Kigali, Rwanda. From there, they drove to Uganda, where they spent four hours climbing a mountain in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Nkanda to see the only family of gorillas in the park.
“We knew ... once we found them, we’d only have one hour to observe them because they don’t want humans around them for extended periods of time in case humans would transmit disease to the gorillas,” Gotschall said. “And after about an hour (the dominant gorilla) looked as us as if to say, ‘Your hour’s up. Get out of here.’”
Gotschall said being near the animals wasn’t scary at all.
“I go into photo mode and I just concentrate on what I’m seeing in the viewfinder and put everything else completely out of my mind,” he said, noting they were told before the climb that no gorillas have ever attacked a human. One of the guards on their trek carried a rifle, but would use it to shoot in the air and scare gorillas if anything dangerous had happened.
He said he’d hoped gorilla babies would approach him, which his guide said was safe, but they did not. Regardless, he said he had a wonderful trip.
“I’ve very fortunate to do what I’ve done and very happy to share my fortune any way I can,” he said.