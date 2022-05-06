ASHLAND The Tri-State Camera Club will have a special meeting with a guest speaker at its next get-together, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of the Bellefonte Center.
Professional photographer Dick Gotschall will present a slideshow of his work during a trip to Antarctica, a press release from the club said.
His trip, which was in 2018, was a bucket list item for Gotschall and his daughter; it was the last of the seven continents they visited.
After flying to Argentina, they went by ship across the Drake Passage to the Antarctic Peninsula and landed at various places along the peninsula.
"Although he was expecting to see penguins and whales, he was most awestruck by the beautiful scenery of Antarctica," said Cheryl Cook, founding member of the club.
Gotschall and his daughter also visited two research stations, one of which was where the hole in the ozone was discovered decades ago. The temperature was moderate at the time of their visit, at the end of tourist season, with the temperature in the mid-20s to mid-30s.
The presentation is open to non-members.
The Tri-State Camera Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month. New members are welcome.
The Bellefonte Center is at 1000 Ashland Drive.
(606) 326-2661 |