ASHLAND In 1955, the Ventura Hotel, which reached into downtown Ashland's skyline at the southwest corner of Winchester Avenue and 13th Street, became the home of the just formed Calvary Baptist Church. The Ventura brings back fond memories for people that remember its glory days.
In the 1950s and early ’60s, it was also the home of WCMI, and people could see future national broadcasting stars like Chuck Woolery and Noah Adams, through a first floor window playing records.
The Ventura had a long run as an elegant destination for travelers until closing, and Calvary had its own long run spreading the message of Jesus Christ.
A historic CBC document says, “August 25, 1955, a group of 24 Christians were organized into Calvary Baptist Church of Ashland, Kentucky, under the authority of King's Addition Missionary Baptist Church, South Shore, Kentucky.”
The late John R. Gilpin Jr. was Calvary's first pastor. When asked about 1955, Calvary charter member Rhoda Smith said, “1955 was the year that I got married,” (while happily chuckling), adding I was 18 years old.” Smith's brother was Pastor Gilpin. “He was not Pastor there (King's Addition). He just helped them out at times.”
Smith said her brother was pastor of First Baptist Church Russell for more than 30 years. Asked about her father, Smith said, “He wasn't a pastor. In fact, he wasn't saved until he was quite elderly.”
Calvary's last meeting on Jan. 6, 2019, unfortunately was held at Community Hospice in Ashland because CBC's last pastor, Jon Rule, was a resident there. “The church voted to give John Gothard and me the authority to dispose of the church assets. Jon conducted the meeting,” Judy Rule, said. Judy was Pastor Rule’s sister, and said that she, Pastor Rule and Gothard were the only remaining church members. She said since there were only three attendees that they brought people in at Community Hospice to be witnesses. Two days later, Pastor Rule died. His wife, Diane Rule, died three months earlier on Oct. 1. Pastor Rule had retired after being pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Taylor, Michigan, for nearly 30 years. Around 2003, he and Diane moved to Ashland to be near his mother, Ruth Rule, and Judy. A few years later, Calvary needed a pastor and Rule answered the call, delivering three sermons weekly.
Judy Rule and Gothard made plans that would be a service to students, helping get an education at Christian schools. They decided to donate proceeds from the sale of the church, and the church parsonage on Floyd Street to provide scholarships for students to attend Rose Hill Christian School in Ashland, and Grace Christian School in Huntington. The parsonage had been used as a rental property for several years since Pastor and Mrs. Rule had their own home.
“We wanted to, the legacy of the church, well the legacy of the whole country, and everything is in the hands of the Lord of course. The young people, to give somebody the opportunity to turn their lives around is really important. And John Gothard and I agreed on that,” said Judy, of herself and Gothard, both longtime Calvary members, deciding to donate money for scholarships.
“They were able to buy, I think there were about three deeds to that property, because they were small. They were just junkie places along there,” Judy said, of the area in the mid-1960s where Calvary Baptist was later built at 3339 13th Street.
Judy said records indicate in 1965 a basement was dug and covered so it could be used.
“They had a Bible conference the year that I came here,” said West Virginia native Rule, whomoved to Ashland in 1967 after finishing graduate school at Indiana University. She said, “That was their first conference at that church.”
Judy said the sanctuary that was built above the basement opened in 1972.
The gifts Calvary gave will be helpful for a long time.
“We will take from the interest and be able to sponsor scholarships each year. We're going to try to save the principal and use the interest for scholarships. That way it will be sustaining scholarships that last forever. Rose Hill is very excited and grateful for Calvary Baptist thinking of us, helping us,” said Rose Hill Christian School principal, Dr. Lonnie Laney. He said Calvary donated $100,000. “We have lots of kids in the area who need it. Part of it would kind of be a need-based scholarship. That will be one of the criteria to get kids who might need a little extra financial help. We haven't decided on the amount that we will award to kids. Some years we may be able to give more than others. We are definitely going to give scholarships in the name of Calvary Baptist.”
RHCS began in 1980 initially with elementary grades and added grades every year. “I think the first high school class was about ’86,” Laney said.
“Calvary Baptist gave Grace Christian School a ($100,000) scholarship fund to use for the training of young people. The annual award will be equal to one full time tuition payment to the school. So next year tuition is just over $7,000. The scholarship will be given to at least two students. So each student will get like $3,500, you know in different disbursements,” said Grace Christian School Principal Dr. Dan Brokke, adding, “It will increase as our tuition increases.
“There will be a plaque that hangs near the school office commemorating the recipients. I would say we are extremely thankful for the gift and for the ongoing ministry of Calvary Baptist Church in the investment of young people receiving a Christian education,” Brokke said, adding, “That was a wonderful gift from the Lord, and from the people at Calvary.”
GCS opened in 1978 in west Huntington. “We are regionally accredited and I think we have 20 graduating in this class,” Brokke said. “What better way to invest than in the lives of young people.”
CBC donated the books from their well-stocked library to Faith Baptist of Quincy, in Lewis County.
“They had books that went back to the 1700s. Oh it's one of a kind,” said Pastor Clarence Grigsby Sr., member and former pastor at FBOQ. Grigsby said that CBC gave FBOQ hundreds of books.
“We got one room, it's from floor to ceiling, three walls nothing but books. And we got one wall in the study that's nothing but books,” Grigsby excitedly said of the books’ new home.