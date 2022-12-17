RUSSELL Give a man a rifle and a couple boxes of ammo, and he could probably hit a pop can at a hundred yards.
Give him a few more boxes and a bit of instruction and he might reach out to 300.
Give Don Fraley a rifle and a few boxes, he can easily walk that shot into 1,000.
A former Army and Kentucky State Police sniper, and competitive shooter, Fraley has a passion for making what most people would find an impossible shot.
Not only does Fraley enjoy pulling the trigger — he likes making the gun, too.
It all started back in the 1980s when he and a state policy buddy were shooting competitively.
“I said, ‘I can make this gun,’” Fraley recalled. “My friend said you can’t do that. Well $60,000 worth of tools later, I was making his gun.”
Delving into bespoke rifles and ammunition, Fraley started producing firearms sought after by guys and gals fixing to make those long-range shots.
At one point, Fraley said he was cranking out 120,000 bullets a day and still couldn’t keep up with the demand. So he sold off his company and worked in health care administration.
Then a few years back after retiring, Fraley decided to get back into the custom gun game. Offering custom-made bolt action rifles ranging in calibers from .223 to .338 Lapua, Advanced Weapons Technology has sold rifles to folks all over the United States, from Georgia, to Texas, West Virginia, Virginia and Indiana.
Inside his new digs on Bellefonte Street, Fraley has a whole machine shop to make the rifles from scratch.
Starting with a blank for a receiver, Fraley cuts it on a CNC machine. He then turns the bolt from a blank to fit into the receiver, down to the 10,000th of an inch.
He then turns a barrel blank, affixes to a fiberglass stock. Taking a Remington 700 out of a gun safe, Fraley shows off the difference.
He pulls back the bolt on the factory made gun — it wiggles and wobbles. He pulls it back on one of his custom-made rifles — it pulls straight back.
According to Fraley, touches like that separate a precision rifle from whatever’s hanging on the pawn shop wall.
“When you’re shooting a rifle at 1,000 yards, you have to take into account all the rotation of the Earth, pressure, the bullet arc and all sorts of other variables,” he said. “If you have a sloppy action, that’s going to affect your bullet when it’s chambered. When I fire a bullet, I want it to go right where I aim it.”
Essentially, reducing as many variables as possible contained within the rifle will lead to a more accurate shot.
But even with such a high-end rifle, it won’t split cards without a shooter who knows what they’re doing. Part of Fraley’s business is also teaching long-range shooting.
Over the course of a four-day class, Fraley said he teaches folks from all different backgrounds how to ring a 10-inch steel from 1,000 yards. While he’s taken Marine snipers and other accomplished riflemen through the course, Fraley said the easiest student to work with is one who has never fired a gun before.
“It’s easier to teach somebody right the first time than to teach somebody when they’re fighting against themselves,” he said. “If somebody has been shooting all their life, it’s harder to unlearn their habits.”
“I’ve had somebody tell me they couldn’t hit a target at 100 yards, much less a thousand. I can get them there faster,” Fraley said.
Along with rifles, Fraley also makes custom 1911s, the .45 caliber autoloading pistol that won two World Wars.
Fraley said he has a soft spot for the iconic gun, having used it in shooting competitions back in the day. Proud as a peacock, Fraley shows off a target from 1997 where he drilled all his rounds into the 10 ring.
“It was the first perfect score in a police shoot,” he said. “I’m really proud of that.”
Advanced Weapon Systems is at 508 Bellefonte Street in Russell. Visit awtllc.net for more information about his builds.