Starting at The Daily Independent 30 years ago, Lisa Callihan has been promoted to publisher, the newspaper’s top position.
Callihan has been the paper’s general manager since July of last year. She’s been involved in every aspect of the operation since joining the paper as an accounting clerk in 1990.
“I am honored to accept the position of publisher,” she said. “The paper is the voice of the community, and it has a responsibility to represent the wants and needs of residents by producing a hometown newspaper they can be proud of.”
Callihan said she looks forward to building new levels of digital and print content as well as community involvement aimed at encouraging the Ashland market to continue its support for the newspaper’s news, sports and advertising content.
A native of Ironton, Ohio, the Callihan family has resided in Flatwoods for nearly 40 years. She and her husband, Richard, have two adult daughters and two granddaughters.