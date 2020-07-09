Lisa Callihan, an Ironton native and Flatwoods resident, has been promoted to general manager of The Daily Independent in Ashland, effective immediately.
Callihan had been the newspaper’s director of audience development. She also served in several other roles, including business and human relations manager, since joining The Daily Independent 30 years ago.
Sharon Sorg, group publisher for the paper’s parent company, CNHI, LLC, announced Callihan’s appointment.
“Lisa is the perfect choice to lead The Daily Independent through these unprecedented times,” Sorg said. “Her commitment to the community as well as the newspaper will serve both of them well. She is committed to the paper’s role as the area’s trusted news source in print and online.”
Callihan said she looks forward in her expanded role to serving the community as a lifelong resident of the area.
“The challenges will be to work through the pandemic as best we can by producing local news, sports and advertising content that informs community,” she said. “I feel my 30 years of newspaper experience will help.”
Callihan began at The Daily Independent in August 1990 as an accounting clerk. She is a graduate of Ironton High School and Ashland Community and Technical College, where she earned an Applied Science degree.
Lisa and her husband, Richard Callihan, have two adult daughters and two granddaughters.
