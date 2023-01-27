ASHLAND Within the next two weeks, Ashlanders will be able to sink their teeth into the Cajun cuisine straight from the Mississippi Delta.
Shalei’s Harbor is set to open soon on 16th Street, across the alleyway from Time Warp. Owner CJ Cobb, a 15-year military veteran and native of Mississippi, said the restaurant will be offering a twist of fare.
With offerings such as Gator Po-Boys and Blue Crab, Cobb said he wants to offer the city a new place to have food, fun and fellowship.
“I was raised in Mississippi and my aunt taught me how to cook,” he said. “She was from Louisiana and she cooked old school — ringing chicken necks. She had a big table where it constantly looked like a holiday with all the food.”
Cobb said he’s been cooking professionally on and off throughout the years — in Pikeville, he had a food truck that set up shop at football games and bars. It was there that Cobb hit his stride with gator bites.
“It was the thing that really catapulted me,” he said. “They called me gator man.”
Cobb said he had a restaurant in the works for a while, but plans got derailed three years ago when his daughter Shalei passed on after a battle with leukemia.
“She told me in the hospital that she wanted me to open a restaurant so she would have a place to work at when she was older,” Cobb said. “I already had a plan to call the restaurant ‘The Harbor’ but when she passed away, I called it Shalei’s Harbor.”
Cobb said he continued the work of opening a restaurant in order to honor his late daughter.
Working in the kitchen, Cobb takes some alligator cuts out of a bowl that’s been soaking in marinade. After breading it and seasoning it, he drops the pieces in a deep fryer.
“Most of the time, when people cook alligator, they get a cut off the tail. That’s the best cut,” he said. “You want to fry them, but there are people who smoke whole alligators. It takes a day — sometimes they put a chicken in its mouth.”
After frying the alligator and some homemade chips, Cobb seasons them with and puts them into a Styrofoam container on wax paper.
He then squirts a bit of special sauce — used for his Po-Boys — for dipping.
While alligators spend most of their time in the water, they don’t taste like fish.
As cliché as it may sound, it tastes like chicken — white-meat chicken, to be exact.
So much so it’s even fooled the pickiest taste buds of a little boy.
Cobb said he was serving at a game one time and a mother with her little boy asked if he had any chicken nuggets. Cobb didn’t, but he assured the woman that the boy wouldn’t know the difference.
So the mother tried it — and boy kept eating, eating and eating. Then she said, “Bubby, you know that’s gator you just ate,” according to Cobb. and the boy shrugged and kept on eating.
A few months later, the same woman told Cobb they went on vacation in Florida and the boy ordered gator at a restaurant. After taking two bites, he spit it out in disgust.
The waitress asked the boy what was the matter and he replied the alligator was nasty and didn’t taste anything like back home. She asked where the boy was from.
“I’m from Kentucky and we have the best alligator,” the boy said, according to Cobb.
While Po-Boys — sandwiches shaped like subs consisting of a meat (typically seafood), lettuce, tomato and a secret sauce — will be the staple of the menu upon opening, Cobb said items will change over time.
“I’m going to see what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “Over time, I’m going to add other things to the menu from the Deep South like gumbo and jambalaya.”
And for those out there with a bit more vanilla tastebuds, Cobb said not all Cajun food is spicy.
“I’ll kick it up a notch if you ask for it, but serving it out there I’m not going to make it too spicy,” he said. “Cajun food has a lot of seasoning to it, so it’s very flavorful. But it’s not all spicy.”
The restaurant will be open pending inspection by the health department, with hours from 10 a.m. into the evening, with a brief break after lunch to prepare for dinner, Cobb said.