MEADS There’s not much difference between Appalachian folk cuisine and of that found in the swamps of Louisiana, according to new restaurateur Mike Duley.
Created by poor folks for poor folks, cajun fare oftentimes mimics that crafted right here in the mountains — made with cheap ingredients consisting of things one could catch and garden or with leftover staples found in every kitchen, Duley said.
Duley is combining the two cultures in a food truck stationed right outside a humble log cabin off U.S. 60 in Meads.
Offering cajun staples such as red beans and rice, jambalaya, gumbo, crab legs, Po’Boys and crawfish boils, Duley’s Food Coma truck is ready to roll — sort of.
In a unique setup, while Food Coma is a food truck, it will be stationary for the time being behind the log cabin at 8350 Midland Trail — formerly home to Rick’s BBQ, Log Cabin and other restaurants.
Duley said the food truck was a trial before going all-in on a brick-and-mortar store.
“Dine in” or out options are available at handcrafted tables and barstools in an adjacent building or at picnic tables out back.
Chaotic eastern Kentucky weather postponed a ribbon cutting and opening on Thursday morning but Duley, his grandson Hunter Christian and family friend Frank Burton were taking the opportunity to perfect the outdoor eating areas.
Duley said that during a soft opening earlier in the week, the turnout was “crazy” and expected another large turnout when they reopened on Friday for lunch and dinner.
If you’re not a fan of spice, Duley said you may want to reconsider — because his food is bringing some serious heat and living up to its Cajun roots.
“I’m a foodie. Wherever I go I’m thinking of where I’m going to eat. and I love spicy,” Duley said.
Duley said while it may not be for everyone, folks could look forward to trying a cuisine that isn’t prominent in this area.
“Everywhere has burgers or steak,” Duley said, adding that nowhere around had authentic, legit seafood or Cajun and if they do, it’s preprepared or frozen.
Prepping his sauces and spice mixtures from scratch, Duley said locals want to try what they never have before.
Circling back to his belief that Cajun and hillbilly are one and the same, he compared red beans and rice preparation to that of soup beans and cornbread. “It’s identical to us except they’re French and from the swamp and we’re Irish and in the mountains.”
Another similarity between Duley and an Appalachian mamaw — he’s not telling you the seasonings he uses. “I’d have to kill you,” he said.
Duley is also utilizing the whole family. His wife, Lesa, has her hand in the pot, too, offering up a homemade hot fudge that would knock your socks off, according to Duley.
And no, Duley isn’t a Louisianan — just a lifelong Ashland Tomcat that knows his way around a food truck and his wife is a “county girl,” as described by her husband.
The food truck is set up in a fairly equal spread between those in the “city” and those out in the county and that’s deliberate, Duley said. “You don’t have to drive an hour to eat Cajun” regardless of the end of Boyd County one stems from.
Food Coma will be open starting Friday from 11-2 and 5-8, Saturday from 12-3 and Tuesday through Thursday, 11-3.
Duley has plans to have crab leg specials on Fridays and a crawfish boil on Saturdays.