OLIVE HILL A local landmark will be making a move from the John “Hop” Brown Memorial Park to the Olive Hill Welcome Center in less than two weeks.
In addition to its new location, the caboose from the original train that passed through Olive Hill will undergo a renovation both inside and out. It will be painted its original color and the interior will be designed to resemble its old layout.
“It’s gonna be so cool. It really is, just to see. What we’ve done down here and how everyone is working together, it’s awesome,” said Lisa Conley from the Olive Hill Welcome Center.
The relocation and renovation of the caboose came into conversation during a meeting about the John “Hop” Brown Memorial Park — the location it was placed by Sam Waggoner in 1978.
During the meeting, the possibility of placing a basketball court at the park was also discussed, which Conley said would fit perfectly in Brown’s memory. While the plans for the park have not been finalized, there will be a new sign made to place on the hill.
“When we were at a meeting at the park with a group, an outside group, who were possibly wanting to renovate that as a classroom activity, they talked about things they could possibly do if they get the grant money, and a basketball court was one of them,” said Conley.
The supplies and work going into the construction of tracks and relocation of the caboose have all been donated by R&D Railroad, with help from other individuals and organizations around the city.
“The city wanted us to make sure that Sharon and the Brown family, the entire Brown family, was OK with the move, and she assured them that she was, and next thing I know, Jesse Oney and trail town are getting involved, he gets in contact with R&D Railroad, and they donated,” Conley said.
They’re donating everything, the move, they’re donating the tracks which are already out here and everything,” Conley continued. “After R&D Railroad burned, we didn’t even reach out to say hey. We knew he had a lot on his plate, and next thing you know, they’re showing up to work even after the destruction of his business.”
After the caboose is placed, visitors will be able to visit the welcome center to view the outside, and the interior will be viewable after the renovation is finished. The hope is that the renovation will spread the history of the city and attract more visitors, and to make it more accessible to all.
“Getting Olive Hill’s name out is hugely important. People need to know the history of what’s in this town, because I didn’t even know the history of Olive Hill before I did this, and it’s exciting,” said Conley.