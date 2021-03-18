Finding the old International dump truck at first appeared to be a windfall for Brandon Miller of Greenup. Miller had recently opened a construction business, a difficult enough endeavor during the pandemic, and the dump truck was both something he needed and was within his price range. Miller said he found the truck online, and after contacting the seller and agreeing on the price, the two were scheduled to meet each other in Grayson. Miller said he had already contacted a notary to meet them and notarize the title, and planned to license the truck the following day and “go to work.”
Miller said he had done his research on the seller, and had seen Facebook posts of his paving business in West Virginia.
“I saw posts from a couple of years about his blacktop business, so I thought he would be about halfway legit,” Miller said. So Miller went to meet him with the price of the vehicle, $8,500, in his pocket. But Miller said when he checked the VIN on the vehicle and the title, the two numbers didn’t match.
“At first I didn’t think it was a problem,” Miller said, because sometimes this occurs when parts such as doors and even entire cabs are changed in the process of vehicle repair.
But the expired tags on the seller’s personal vehicle were expired, Miller said, as were the tags on the trailer he had pulled behind the truck which held that vehicle he intended to drive back to his home. It was at this point Miller said that he contacted law enforcement, and when they arrived he discovered that it was worse than he imagined. The tag on the trailer actually belonged to a passenger vehicle, Miller said. The West Virginia inspection sticker on the dump truck windshield had been issued to a Ford F-350 pickup truck, Miller said, and even that VIN was different from the others. And the dump truck title was for a completely different vehicle as well.
Miller said that the experience has steered him from buying anything online.
“It’s just ridiculous the lengths people will go to crook you,” he said. “I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt, but I think he knew exactly what he was doing. That’s why he was two hours late, because I think he wanted to run the back roads from West Virginia in the dark so he wouldn’t get caught. But he’s in the Carter County ‘Bed and Breakfast’ now, and they’ll sort it out,” Miller said.
He still needs a truck, but at this point he is willing to pay more to ensure that he is getting what he pays for, with no legal entanglements.