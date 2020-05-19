Local jails were a bit busier over the weekend, particularly in Boyd County and at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
A total of 26 people were shown Monday morning in detention centers across the region stemming from arrests occurring between Friday and Sunday. While Boyd and the Big Sandy had a marked increase in arrests over recent weekends, Greenup County only showed one and Carter County none.
An arrest is not an indication of guilt. Anyone listed in the weekend lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were jailed over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• George R. Clair, 61, of no listed address, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and a probation violation.
• Gary Miller, 38, of Huntington, was booked Sunday on a charge of violating an emergency protective order.
• Roy G. Bentley, 54, of South Point, was booked Sunday on a parole violation and as a fugitive from another state.
• Tammie L. Gullet, 49, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday as a fugitive from another state.
• Johnathan W. Smith, 28, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.
• Andre B. Smith Jr., 29, of Flint, Michigan, was booked Sunday on a charge of shoplifting more than $500 but less than $10,000 in value.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Mahlik I. Hamilton, 24, of Honker, Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first-offense DUI and two traffic violations. The arresting agency is shown as the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office.
• Ryan Marcum, 27, of Warfield, was booked Friday on two counts of DUI, four traffic violations and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arresting agency is shown as the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
• Stephen E. Puckett, 30, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arresting agency is shown as the Maggofin County Sheriff's Office.
• Jeffrey W. Osborne, 39, of River, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), first-offense DUI, seven traffic violations and a probation violation. The arresting agency is shown as the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
• Michael Farley, 24, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of theft between $10,000 and less than $1 million in value and violation of an emergency protective order. The arresting agency is shown as the Martin County constable.
• Charles S. Fletcher, 43, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), first-degree trafficking in heroin (first offense), two counts of first-degree trafficking in cocaine (first offense), trafficking in marijuana, second-degree assault and multiple counts of simple possession of controlled substances. The arresting agency is shown as the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
• Aaron S. Harmon, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation, second-degree promotion of contraband, fourth-degree assault and violation of an EPO. The arresting agency was shown as KSP Post 9, which serves Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin and Pike counties.
• Danny L. Vanhoose, 37, of Thealka, was booked Saturday on a parole violation, one count of third-degree criminal trespassing and five traffic violations. KSP Post 9 is the arresting agency listed.
• Glen A. Fairchild, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree evasion of police, resisting arrest, public intoxication and a parole violation. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Aaron K. Croll, 32, of Hagerhill, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault and second-offense public intoxication. Johnson County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Mark Allan Miller, 47, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth or greater offense DUI.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Johnny E. Skaggs, 30, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on a receiving stolen property under $10,000 in value charge and a theft between $500 and $10,000 charge.
• Issac Wheeler, 37, of Isonville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chelynee Whitley, 27, of Campton, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense DUI, open container and careless driving.
• Joseph A. Sams, 22, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a citation of non-payment of fines.
• Dustin J. Prater, 31, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a parole violation and a bench warrant.
