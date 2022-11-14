While Boyd County was bonkers with lockups over the weekend, other jails posted up only a mild influx of inmates.
Anyone named in the locked-up roundup is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following folks were locked up over the weekend.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Ana Stamper, 38, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Cody A. Hayes, 30, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jai K. Highley Jr., 20, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Kasey T. Ward, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
• Thomas H. Rouse, 46, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
• Cody J. Huston, 31, of Windham, Maine, was booked Saturday on bench warrants.
• Daniel E. Ruhl, 55, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on contempt of court charges.
• Michael Litteral, 47, of Coal Grove, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant.
• Robert C. Croucher, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Gregory S. Evans, 40, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.
• Gregory S. Davis, 45, of Rush, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Joshua E. Conley, 38, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on multiple bench warrants, a DUI and traffic charges.
Big Sandy Regional
• Alexander R. Jaynes, 47, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of cocaine and simple possession of a first-degree substance.
• Shane N. Ward, 23, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of meth and multiple traffic violations.
• Blake J. Spaulding, 23, of Williamson, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Donald Hackworth, 42, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of simple possession of meth, simple possession of weed, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI and driving on a suspended license.
Carter County
• Toby L. Blair, 50, of Grayson, was booked Friday on an EPO violation.
• Christina Holt, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Steven Anderson, 38, of Newport, was booked Sunday on a receiving stolen property between $500 and $1,000 in value charge.
• Michael S. Cook, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI, second-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI and failure to produce an insurance card.
Greenup County
The website appeared to be down.
Rowan County
• Charles Noble, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree strangulation and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
• Michael A. Tackett, 55, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender second-degree.
• Crystal Rothwell, 43, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a parole violation and an indictment warrant charging her with drug trafficking.
• Donald Hounshell, 46, of Jackson, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support warrant.
• Gary J. Evans, 47, of Lexington, was booked Saturday on a 2020 warrant charging him with menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of a second-degree substance, possession of a third-degree substance and two counts of possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.
• Danny R. Butler, 52, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
