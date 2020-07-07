The Big Sandy Regional Detention Center saw a slew of lockups over the Fourth of July weekend, according to online jail records.
Conversely, Greenup County had no one sitting in jail from over the weekend as of Tuesday.
Boyd, Carter and Rowan lockups were average for a typical week — however, Carter saw no transfer of federal inmates into its facility.
The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Edward S. Holmes II, 42, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Amanda R. Boggs, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants, one first-degree possession of methamphetamine charge and one first-degree possession of heroin charge, both first offense.
• Kimberly A. Kearns, 28, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, swearing false information to an officer and driving on a suspended license. Kearns also had a parole warrant, according to the records.
• Jonathan Myers, 24, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and third-degree assault.
• Larry P. Davis, 40, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge, a parole warrant and a bench warrant.
• Johnathan W. Smith, 28, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge and a bench warrant.
• Carla N. Asher, 21, of Manchester, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Jessica R. Jani, 38, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a third-degree criminal trespassing charge and a second-degree disorderly conduct charge.
• Dakota L. Ross, 26, of Westwood, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Philip Johnson, 56, of Inez, was booked Friday on a bench warrant. The arresting agency listed is the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
• Bryan K. Bowens, 33, of Pilgrim, was booked Friday on two bench warrants. The arresting agency listed is the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
• Christopher L. Maynard, 34, of Inez, was booked Friday on a first-degree assault charge with a persistent felony offender enhancement. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Jason R. Nickels, 43, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, harassment and failure to pay court costs. The Magoffin County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Ramona F. Mills, 48, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of cocaine (first offense), shoplifting under $500, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. Kentucky State Police Post 8 in Morehead is the arresting agency listed.
• Chanda Collier, 20, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree assault, contempt of court and public intoxication. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Mitchell Connelley, 28, of Salyerville, was booked Saturday on a third-offense DUI charge, a second-degree fleeing or evading charge and eight traffic violations. The arresting agency listed is Kentucky State Police.
• Justin Fitzpatrick, 29, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge. The arresting agency listed is the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
• Joshua James, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a traffic violations. The arresting agency listed is the Paintsville Police Department.
• Samuel D. Borders, 37, of Ulysses, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and three traffic violations. The arresting agency listed is Kentucky State Police.
• Billy R. Greene, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants and charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernaila. The arresting agency listed is the Salyersville Police Department.
• Karen R. Cole, 46, of Salyerville, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and six traffic violations.
• Kenneth B. Cantrell, 32, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree evasion, a first-degree wanton endangerment charge, a second-degree criminal mischief charge, a resisting arrest charge, a probation violation and a traffic violation.
• Stacy Heuser, 42, of Painstville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a charge of evidence tampering. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.
• Casey J. Spence, 22, of Tomahawk, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense), second-degree wanton endangerment, evidence tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County Detention Center
• Richard D. Tomlin, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Michelle D. Puckett, age inexplicably listed as 120, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and five traffic violations.
• Jeffrey Gullett, 39, of Argillite, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and three traffic violations.
• Casey Flaugher, 35, of Rush, was booked Sunday on a third-offense DUI, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and three traffic violations.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Crystal Nelkin, 30, of Mt. Sterling, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense). The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Shawn Raifsnider, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a first-degree trafficking in heroin charge (first offense) and a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. The Owingsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Samantha Kidd, 36, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trafficking in heroin (first offense), first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. The Bath County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Larry D. Wheeler, 28, of Olympia, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. The Bath County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Lewis Stevens, 40, of Elk Horn City, was booked Saturday on a second-degree assault charge. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
• Jonathan Hall, 35, of Auxier, was booked Sunday on a third-offense DUI and three traffic violations.
• Matthew Martin, 34, of Mount Sterling, was booked Sunday on charges of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000, shoplifting under $500, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), giving false information to a police officer and a bench warrant. The Owingsville Police Department is the agency listed.
• Casey Damron, 39, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on a charges of public intoxication and first-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance (first offense). The Bath County Sheriff's Office is the agency listed.
• Joseph Hamilton, 30, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Chance Goldy, 24, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant. The Bath County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Robert Conn, 54, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a third-degree terroristic threatening charge and a resisting arrest charge. Kentucky State Police is the arresting agency listed.
