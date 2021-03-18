The former president of a defunct southern Ohio chemical processing company has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of fraud and embezzlement.
The charges stem from a “Ponzi-like” scheme, in which the president is accused of falsely securing investments from new investors, then using said money to pay off old investors.
Like all Ponzi schemes, the money runs out and someone is left holding the bag.
Robert W. Walton Jr., the former president of Hadsell Chemical Processing in Waverly, Ohio, was indicted last month on one count of wire fraud and one count of embezzlement, theft or conversion from an employee benefit plan. Walton was apprehended March 1 in Kentucky and charged in the Southern District Court of Ohio.
If convicted, Walton could face up to 30 years in prison and $1 million in fines on the wire fraud charge and up to five years in prison and a fine for the embezzlement charge.
While federal court records in Walton's criminal case are currently thin — there's only been filings made for bringing another attorney into the case — actions taken by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017 and the U.S. Department of Labor in 2019 paint a picture of some of the accusations at the center of Walton’s indictment.
The company was formed in 2011 between Walton — the majority owner — and a wealthy local businessman named Don Hadsell, according to federal court records. The company was supposed to do tolling, mixing, processing and packaging for chemical companies, per an SEC complaint.
In 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy, federal court records show. True crime junkies and readers with long memories may recall the Pike County Sheriff’s Office stored the trailers from the Rhoden family massacre on the property for a while after the company went out of business.
In regards to the wire fraud accusations, the federal indictment and the SEC civil action shows Walton acted as president of the company until 2015. Between 2012 and 2015, Walton raised $12 million for the company by selling promissory notes to 65 investors in five states, with annualized rates 10-15%, according to the court documents.
Walton told investors Hadsell backed up the promissory notes with his own personal finances, records show.
The problem is, Hadsell never gave such a promise — in fact, he had no clue Walton was selling notes with his forged signature on it, records show.
Walton went another step further and showed contracts totaling $7 million to investors — the company actually only submitted two purchase orders totaling $5,600, roughly the amount of a late 2000s F-150, records show.
During the same time frame, records show Walton was also drumming up investments into a failed cosmetics venture.
In 2015, Walton started wrangling up investors for another money dump into a venture in Colorado that specialized in making CBD ointment, records show. Again, selling forged promissory notes, Walton and the company told investors they'd raise $1.2 million to buy it in exchange for a 43% stake in the company — in reality, they invested $300,000 into the CBD company and used the rest to pay business expenses.
In August 2015, everything hit the fan when the company quit paying on the notes, records show.
The next month, investors contacted Hadsell— the man, not the company — which led him to learn about the forged promissory notes, records show.
Hadsell confronted Walton and removed him as president by the end of the year, records show.
In final judgments rendered in 2017 and 2018, both Walton and the company were permanently barred from selling securities.
The embezzlement charges relate to a company Individual Retirement Account program set up in March 2015, which promised instead to match up to 3% of an employee's salary annually, according to a Department of Labor civil action.
Between March and November 2015, the civil action shows about $70,000 was withheld from employees' pay to obstinately be deposited in the IRA, but never made it there. Federal prosecutors said between May and November 2015, Walton stole that retirement money.
Last April, the a federal judge a $65,000 judgment against Walton after he failed to respond to the allegations. The money would be restored to the plan for the sake of the employees who paid into their IRAs, according to the documents.
(606) 326-2653 |