ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission was told Thursday that 77% of responding businesses in a recent survey conducted by the Community and Economic Development Department said the city was good or above average for businesses.
Eden McKenzie, of CED, said over the course of January she conducted a survey with Ashland businesses and to better understand what the city is doing right and where it needs to improve in retaining and fostering business growth.
After the meeting, McKenzie said she sent out the 17-question survey to 100 businesses within the Ashland City limits and received 50 completed surveys. With a 50% response rate, that's much higher than the typical 10-30% response in most surveys.
McKenzie said the reason the survey response rate was so high was because she personally went to the businesses and sat down with the owners to conduct the survey.
At the meeting, McKenzie noted each business had the opportunity to call the business climate "bad" in Ashland, but not one did — they all answered average, above average or good.
She said parking was the No. 1 issue brought up by business owners.
She said one aspect business owners were interested in was having more training in Internet Marketing and social media. She said the CED could partner up with the Ashland Alliance to get that cooking.
Commissioner Josh Blanton, a plant manager and an adjunct professor in business at Marshall University, said what tanks a business is inventory.
"They're not getting the best source and they can't find a way to turn over old inventory," he said. "That's usually what makes a business go under."
Moving forward, McKenzie said she will be doing follow-ups with businesses that said they were open to it and she will conduct the survey once a year in January.
Here are some other highlights from the commission meeting:
• Mayor Matt Perkins proclaimed March 23, 2023, "Brandy Clark Day" in Ashland, in honor of the Visit AKY Director's instrumental role in securing the Appalachian Regional Commission conference for the city.
• Perkins also proclaimed March 31 "Monarch Butterfly Day."
• The commission voted unanimously to for electronic kiosks for parking in downtown and in the parking garage.
• The city commission also voted to authorize applying for a grant for the citywide clean-up day. If awarded, the city would match it $10,000.
• The commission also voted for a $135,165.90 decrease for the contract on the teardown of the Ashland Oil Building.
• Commissioner Marty Gute said he was excited about the flurry of ribbon cuttings in the city, noting he grabbed a doughnut from Retro Cuts' ribbon cutting on 29th Street. Holding his treat up, Gute said he'd like to make a motion for more food up at the commission podium because "this water and these peppermints aren't enough. I'm getting dizzy with hunger."
• Commissioner Amanda Clark said Coffee Week in Ashland is in full force.
