CANNONSBURG Six new businesses will open this month at Camp Landing.
• Whit’s Frozen Custard will open a store in addition to the one on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
The store’s offerings include vanilla or chocolate custard in various cones or cups along with toppings which include fruits, candies and nuts. Milkshakes are known as Whitsers. A typical Whit’s store will offer about a dozen specialties, too, in addition to the “favorites” — banana split, brownie blitz and strawberry shortcake, as well as malts, floats, custard cakes, custard sandwiches, chocolate-covered bananas, kids’ specials like the “dirty worm” and some lunch food items such as hot dogs and sandwiches.
The franchise has 54 locations in eight states.
• Hillbilly Hibachi is known as a food truck in the area, but the eatery will have a permanent location at Camp Landing.
The Japanese-style food, prepared by co-owners Travis York and Adam Brown, will be served in a space near the bowling alley and will keep the same hours as Malibu Jack’s.
The menu will be the same as the truck’s menu, but owners said they plan to expand the menu eventually. They also hope to bottle and sell the homemade yum yum sauce in the future.
• Wonder-land Toyz will be the only toy and candy store in the complex.
Owners Bobby and Celest Kouns are enjoying it already.
“It’s so much fun and it’s so colorful,” she said, noting she and her husband have been renovating their space, right down to the sparkly purple floor.
“I was praying, if there was anything we could do that nobody else has done, and it hit me, ‘Why is there not a toy store in Camp Landing?’” Kouns recalled.
Not a part of a franchise, the locally owned store aims to offer a vast variety of toys and an entire section of sensory toys.
“We want to make sure it’s open for everyone and everyone is welcome and comfortable,” she said, noting the toys will include common and affordable items as well as higher-end trinkets.
Candy will include bulk items and pre-packaged, including the nostalgic candy from decades as far back as the 1950s.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting are planned for noon to 2 p.m. June 11, with visits from characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Papa Troll and princesses.
• Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar will bring its unique menu to the area this month.
The original location is in Huntington offers a variety of salads, appetizers and raw bar items, as well as specialty pizzas like Milano, a classic white pizza with three kinds of cheese and roasted garlic, and Nacho Mamma, which features chorizo and toppings reminiscent of a platter of nachos. Pizzas are prepared in a wood-fired oven and desserts make use of Austin’s ice cream.
• Smokin’ J’s Pub and Brewhouse will move into Camp Landing from its already popular location on Wolohan Drive. The restaurant serves award-winning barbecue, ribeye steaks and a full bar with live music.
• Chunk will offer cookies, cupcakes and specialty desserts for all occasions. Todd and Amanda Schreier expect their bakery to open in the middle of June.
Already owners of Splittin’ Hares, the axe-throwing venue, and Watering Hole, a Western-themed eatery, the Schreiers want to draw people to the area and keep those who live here in the area when it’s time for a getaway.
“We’re passionate about giving people things to do,” Todd Schreier said. “People work really, really hard for their money and then go stimulate the economies of Huntington or Lexington or Cincinnati or Columbus. I would love for this to be an awesome place and for them to spend their money locally.”
The name Chunk is meant to impart a modern and clean feel, he said, noting their products are a step up from many bakery treats.
“We have recruited exceptional, top-tier talent from the area and from out of the area,” he said. “We will have gluten-free and keto-friendly items, too.”
Schreier said he believes being open extended hours seven days a week will give them an advantage.
He said the savory and sweet pepperoni rolls will be a hit, as will the bakery’s cookies and doughnuts.
The Schreiers’ businesses keep charity in mind: Each of the businesses have monthly programs to donation to a local nonprofit.
He said their plans include opening an escape room called Twisted Tales in July and another bakery by the end of the year or early 2023.