Bus drivers are needed for school districts across the area.
“Schools all over the state and country are struggling to employ bus drivers,” said Cheryl Caldwell, Boyd County Schools Transportation Director.
Caldwell said the Boyd County School District is shorter on bus drivers now than it has been in the 21 years she has been with the county. Caldwell said they lack about 15 positions and are offering a $500 sign-on bonus in addition to a recent starting pay increase. Last year, Boyd offered a starting rate of $13.59, but the county is now offering a starting rate of $16 plus benefits.
Boyd drivers are contracted for five hours a day in split shift for 181 contracted days. Drivers will run their specific route, morning and evening. Opportunities for other routes include field trips, sporting events and shuttling high school students across the highway between the main and east campuses.
The saying goes, “If you keep the wheels rolling, you can nearly double your base pay,” said Caldwell.
The lack of drivers is a safety issue for students, Caldwell said. The director said the best, safest situation is to have a regular bus with the regular driver on a regular route as many days out of the year as possible. The driver knows the road, knows the students and where to stop and is prepared for their route.
A driver without knowledge of a route could pass a house, double back or be late.
Caldwell said the district had to cut five routes in recent years due to the lack of drivers. This means roads are added to other routes making them longer. Longer routes means kids are on a bus for more time and getting home later, which is often a big inconvenience for families.
A lack of bus drivers can cause a domino effect, especially is someone calls in sick. Drivers and buses get spread thinner. A driver adding in roads pushes their elementary route longer, meaning they can be late for middle school and high school pick-up. That can lead to another bus adding roads to get those students home.
Caldwell said certified staff members along the department’s mechanics and even certified classroom teachers drove buses to fill holes last year.
The transportation director said the opportunity is great for parents, specifically moms. She has seen a number of moms come through the transportation department as drivers. She drove a bus as a mom, and said it’s a great opportunity for extra household earnings. It also means parents are off when their student’s are out of school. If there is a snow day, there’s no need to rush and find childcare as the driver has the day off too.
Caldwell mentioned early retirees as those who frequent the role. People who retired early, in their 50s, who want to stay busy, but not work full-time can drive a bus.
Caldwell encouraged people interested to apply online at boyd.k12.ky.us under employment then give her a call to let her know, and check that the application went through. She said there have been issues with applications not coming through correctly for a variety of reasons. Then she will set up an interview and begin the process. Caldwell can be reached at (606) 928-7126.
Greenup County is in need of permanent substitutes who learn many routes. The school district pay begins at $16.83 with benefits, said Transportation Director Tom Crump. He said drivers can advance quickly and step to $17 then grow from there. Crump said some district drivers make over $20.
Greenup drivers are contracted for four hours each day for a their morning and afternoon routes with opportunities for more work in field trips, Crump said.
“There’s always room for bus drivers, always a need,” said Crump.
Anyone interested in driving for Greenup can call the district transportation office at (606) 473-7514.
Boyd’s Caldwell said she hears about fears a lot when asking if someone has ever considered being a bus driver. Caldwell mentioned two things in particular, the bus itself and the students.
She drove a bus and said she’d rather drive a school bus through heavy traffic than her car because of the seven-point mirror system. Caldwell said she is able to see exactly where the wheels of the bus are, and all corners of the bus. She knows where she is in relations to traffic and other obstacles better in a school bus than in a car.
Caldwell also said most students behave and if a problem arises, the principals in Boyd County step in to handle the situation and take any actions necessary.
“We have great support from administrators here in Boyd County,” said Caldwell. “The kids have to behave for you to drive a bus safely.”
The drivers are trained and assisted in gaining the proper CDL permit and license. Drivers must be certified through the Kentucky Department of Education and must have a CDL Class B with passenger and school bus certifications.
Trainers in the districts help new hires become comfortable with the bus and proceed through the stages of training.
Russell and Raceland-Worthington also list openings on their website for drivers.
