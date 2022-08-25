CATLETTSBURG A former Carter County Schools bus driver made an appearance in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday where a trial date was set.
Darrin Ray Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg, was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on June 28 on eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 and seven counts of viewing matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor under 12.
Rose’s counsel, Tanner Hesterberg, informed Judge John Vincent that the defense had received the discovery from prosecutors, but the team anticipated needing more time to review the evidence to continue building their defense and negotiate deals with the Commonwealth.
Vincent set the trial to begin on Jan 23 with another pre-trial conference to check on the progress of the case Oct 13.
Rose was arrested by Ashland Police June 15 at his residence after the Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit served a warrant.
The warrant was issued after 1,488 images of child sexual abuse material, some depicting infants, were associated with Rose’s IP address.
Multiple devices were seized by the APD Cyber Crimes Unit for further investigation.
On July 14, Rose appeared in front of Judge Vincent to try to get his $100,000 bond lowered on account of his previous employment.
According to court records, despite being a former firefighter and bus driver, Rose is “a danger to the children of the community,” according to Vincent.
As of his arrest, Rose was placed on administrative leave from the Carter County School District and it was determined by police that no students were involved in the case.
“The Carter County School District holds the safety and well-being of students as our top priority. The district will take immediate and appropriate actions as necessary,” a Facebook post issued by the Carter County School District stated.
Rose’s charges are class C and D felonies and have him facing substantial prison time if convicted.