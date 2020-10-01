IRONTON A Rock Hill bus driver was arraigned on 101 counts of sexual offenses in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Larry D. Reed Jr., 38, of Pedro, was arraigned Wednesday in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas — the Ohio equivalent of circuit court — on 100 counts of first-degree rape and a sole count of third-degree sexual imposition.
The $1 million bond previously set in the Ironton Municipal Court was carried over into the circuit court case.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, investigators started looking into Reed after two teenage girls came forward.
During an Aug. 20 interview with Reed, the sheriff’s office said Reed admitted to the crimes — online court records show the charges date back to 2017.
The allegations occurred at Reed’s home and had nothing to do with his bus route, according to the sheriff's office.
First-degree rape carries with it a prison sentence of three to 10 years in Ohio, or up to life in prison if coercion is found.
