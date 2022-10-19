GREENUP Bus 704, a feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary, was in an accident during afternoon transport on Ky.1 near W-Hollow. Five students were on the bus at the time.
“We can’t praise our first responders enough, who were very quick to respond,” Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. “There were no injuries to the students or the driver, but everyone was checked by EMTs at the scene and released to their parents.”
The accident occurred in a curve, with the bus striking a power pole, Moresea said. There were live power lines involved, but quick thinking on the part of a Greenup County student helped avert a possible tragedy.
“There were five older students on the bus and one young man, who is 15, helped to make sure everyone was OK. He then opened the emergency hatch and saw that there were live power lines down, so he made sure everyone avoided those. We are so proud of the young man and his quick thinking,” Moresea said. “He is a hero.”
Veteran bus driver Melanie Buckler also praised the young man’s actions and said his quick thinking helped avoid potential injuries or worse.
Moresea said part of the reason the school system was able to quickly notify parents was through an app available on the Greenup Schools website, which allows the school system to notify parents and students of emergencies and school closings across several social media platforms.