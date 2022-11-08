GRAYSON Current Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone chose to retire this year, leaving his vacant seat up to three hopeful individuals.
After the primary election, Republican Brandon Burton, Democrat Dustin Howard and Independent Duane Suttles were left to vie for the seat.
Brandon Burton hails from the west end of the county and ended Tuesday night the winner of the race by claiming 55.27% of the nearly 8,000 votes received with 4,407.
Dustin Howard received 37.92% with 3,023 and Independent Duane Suttles collected 543.
Burton has served as District 5’s Magistrate in Carter County for the past 12 years.
Burton credits his prior political experience for the appeal to voters, saying he believed it played a huge role in voter’s minds today.
“I knew it would be close,” Burton said. “Dustin (Howard) worked hard and put a lot of time in.”
Burton has also owned and operated his own business in Olive Hill, which allowed the community to learn his character in the way they couldn’t with his opponents.
“People know me and my personality,” Burton said, “I’m kindhearted, respectful, honest and hard-working. I plan to bring that same thing to the judge’s office.”
Burton said he was surprised by the margin and said he and his family spent election night soaking it in, giving him little time to prepare for his “thank you” speech.
“I’m so thankful for the people in the county,” Burton said.