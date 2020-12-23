OLIVE HILL Pat Burton had a love for steel ever since he made his first knife when he was 11 years old.
Following in the footsteps of his family, Burton said he comes from a long line of craftsmen. He said his father could look at something and make it; and his mother owned a craft store for several years.
“Both of them pushed me along the way to get better,” he said. “They’d say ‘anything worth doing is worth doing to the end and it’s a finished product.’”
The Carter County man takes those words to heart with every knife he makes.
“I don’t do it for the money because you don’t hardly make anything per hour for it,” he said. “My name, my reputation, my knives, mean more to me than anything.”
One knife takes around 15 hours to make, including cutting out his custom template, crafting the wooden handle and hand-stitching the leather sheath.
Burton began selling knifes around 2012 and has now sold knives to people in at least a dozen states.
His father taught welding and was the first to teach Burton about steel. He said his love of working with steel as a craft transferred into his work as a pipefitter for AK Steel for more than 20 years.
“I won’t make a knife that I don’t like,” he said. “Because my heart and soul have to be in it.”
Before the pandemic, he began teaching a young boy to make knives at the same age he was when he made his first one.
He said passing on the knowledge is important to him.
“It’s very exciting to me, to teach and to give back what people have shown me,” he said.
Burton doesn’t see knife-making as a dying art form, but rather a craft that is picking up speed; especially, stock removal knife-making whereas he thought foraging was becoming less common.
“When you’re buying knives from a custom maker, you are buying 20-plus years of experience going into that knife,” he said.
Burton’s knives can be viewed on Instagram (@burtoncustomknives).