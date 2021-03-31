A suspect police said sucker-punched an Ashland tenant because he knew he was in for a whooping has been indicted on a first-degree burglary charge, according to court records.
Maxwell Heyman, 24, of no fixed address, was indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury on a sole count of first-degree burglary in connection with a March 13 break-in at an apartment on Carl Perkins Drive.
Court records show Heyman broke into the apartment and was told by the victim to scram. That’s when police said he socked the victim in the face and fled the scene.
When found by police, Heyman told officers he had struck the victim because he saw him coming at him he knew “he would kick my (expletive),” a citation states.
First-degree burglary is a class B felony punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.
