OLIVE HILL Kentucky State Police reported an Olive Hill man required two rounds of Narcan after a burglary investigation last Friday.
Billy J. Binion, 40, of Olive Hill was booked into the Carter County Detention Center after receiving treatment at a local hospital. He is held on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading, trafficking heroin, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to the arrest citation, KSP arrived at Binion's residence located off Ky. 1620 around 10 p.m.
The report states that Binion's address was nearby the home that had been burglarized.
A trooper on scene reported that once he and a partner arrived to Binion's home, his attention was immediately drawn to the rear of the home.
According to the arrest report, Binion busted through his back door before heading right back where he had come from when he saw the awaiting troopers.
Court documents state that in the meantime dispatch had advised that Binion had a felony indictment warrant and was wanted in Carter County.
Troopers yelled demands at Binion as he attempted to flee but he wasn't down for instructions so a chase ensued.
The citation states troopers eventually caught up with Binion, but despite several verbal commands, he was still defiant and held his hands under his body to avoid the handcuffs.
"This resulted in myself giving two to three knee strikes to his (Binion's) right torso area. This made (Binion) comply," the trooper noted.
The trooper also included that during the pursuit and arrest of Binion, his uniform had been damaged.
Once Binion was put into the car, the trooper noticed he had become unresponsive, according to court documents.
The trooper stated he removed Binion's handcuffs and placed him on his back in a parking lot before administering two rounds of Narcan and performing sternum rubs.
The affidavit states Binion was transported to St. Claire where he revealed to staff that he had ingested heroin.
After receiving treatment for his injuries, he was medically released into custody the following day.
(606) 326-2652 |