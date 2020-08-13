GREENUP A burglary suspect from Boyd County turned himself into Flatwoods Police on Aug. 7, court records show.
Zachary Farley, 18, of Ashland, had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a June 29 burglary in which a shotgun was stolen. In that case, 18-year-old Breanna N. Clevenger had returned the gun that day if the homeowner had not called the law, court records show.
Clevenger was taken into custody, where she admitted to the break-in and theft, records show.
However, the victim named Farley as a suspect in the case as well, according to court records.
Farley has been charged with first-degree burglary.
